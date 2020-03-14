Jupiter Medical Center Implements Additional Preventive Measures to Address Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)

JUPITER, Fla., March 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jupiter Medical Center, the #1 ranked hospital in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast, today announced the implementation of a series of preventive measures aimed at improving the safety and well-being of its patients, caregivers, and the general public from the potential spread of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). These new procedures follow the regional medical center's announcement in late January that it would vigorously follow the U.S. Centers for Disease Control's (CDC) and the Florida Department of Health's guidelines for the screening, prevention, control, diagnosis, and treatment of COVID-19.

"Like many leading national and regional medical centers across the country, Jupiter Medical Center is actively engaged in efforts to prepare for the impact from COVID-19," said Dr. Amit Rastogi, president and chief executive officer. "These new measures demonstrate our highest priority is the health and well-being of our patients, our team members, and the larger Palm Beach County community that we serve."

On Thursday, the medical center streamlined its visitors' policy by limiting patients to no more than two visitors, each of whom must meet Florida Department of Health screening criteria.

Dr. Rastogi clarified that the medical center is not a testing site for COVID-19, noting that the department of health has advised that hospitals should not be used for non-critical conditions or non-emergencies, and that includes coronavirus testing. Individuals experiencing mild symptoms – fever, dry cough or difficulty breathing —are urged to call their primary care physician, as doctors' offices can take swabs for testing and send them to the appropriate lab.

Jupiter Medical Center continues to conduct multi-disciplinary training and drills to prepare team members to recognize potential cases of COVID-19, implement screening and isolation protocols, and properly use personal protective equipment.

The non-profit regional medical center is also working closely and collaboratively with state and federal authorities, suppliers, and staff to procure and steward the necessary resources, including respirators, negative pressure rooms, test kits, and N95 masks to effectively identify and treat those that may have the virus.

The hospital recently canceled several community events – including an open house to celebrate the opening of the Anderson Family Cancer Institute – in an effort to support the call for social distancing as a way to stem the spread of the virus. The hospital will monitor the situation closely to determine whether to cancel other events in the future.

"Following these guidelines is crucial in our ongoing effort to protect patients, caregivers, and team members from the risk of infection," Dr. Rastogi said. "These new measures are necessary as we evolve our posture and to prevent the likelihood of spread."

In addition, the medical center has suspended all student training, with the exception of medical students and those training to be physician assistants and nurse practitioners who are working in areas other than the Emergency Department. Volunteer services have also been temporarily suspended, as has been the hospital's Motor Aid program.

For more information about testing, questions, and other issues related to the coronavirus, members of the public should call the Florida Department of Health COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

