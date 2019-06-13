Juniper Networks Wins “Best of Show” Top Awards at Interop Tokyo 2019

Juniper’s JATP400 and Mist AI-Driven WLAN Emerge as Grand Prix Winners at Prestigious Awards Ceremony

TOKYO, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR), an industry leader in automated, scalable and secure networks, today announced that it has been awarded multiple top honors at Interop Tokyo 2019 for the 13th consecutive year.



The long-running recognition reflects Juniper’s commitment toward delivering engineering simplicity, in which the company strives to consistently solve the world’s most difficult networking problems by removing the complexities for our customers.

Maintaining its impressive streak at the influential trade show, Juniper triumphed in six categories this year:

"Best of Show” Grand Prix Award (Security): JATP400 (Juniper Advanced Threat Prevention Appliance)

JATP400 (Juniper Advanced Threat Prevention Appliance) "Best of Show” Grand Prix Award (AI): Mist AI-Driven WLAN by Juniper Networks

Mist AI-Driven WLAN by Juniper Networks "Best of Show” Grand Prix Runners-Up Award (Cloud Infrastructure): Juniper Networks QFX5220 Series 400GbE Switch

Juniper Networks QFX5220 Series 400GbE Switch "Best of Show” Special Award (NFV/SDI): Contrail Service Orchestration

Contrail Service Orchestration "Best of Show” Special Award (Management): Contrail HealthBot

Contrail HealthBot "Best of ShowNet” Grand Prix Award: MX240 + MPC10E, QFX5220 for 400GbE (in conjunction with other vendors)

The "Best of Show” awards regularly receives hundreds of nominations from across the industry, being evaluated each year by a prominent judging panel of industry experts and executives. Last year, Juniper’s "Best of Show” winners included the MX10008 and Contrail Enterprise Multicloud .

As one of the largest network computing trade shows in Asia, Interop Tokyo is renowned for being a top global business technology event, showcasing the very latest in cutting-edge networking products, solutions and services offered by vendors from around the world. This year, Interop Tokyo 2019 attracted over 140,000 attendees (including co-located events) and featured major keynote addresses and extensive conference programs, as well as an associated expo area for showcases by vendors.

Product Highlights:

JATP400 (Juniper Advanced Threat Prevention Appliance)

Utilizing security data from multiple sources across the network, the JATP400 works with any firewall, security information or event management (SIEM) device regardless of vendor to deliver fast, flexible and automated responses to malicious activity

With a unique architecture which eliminates the need for time-consuming, one-off customizations, custom data collectors can be created right in the JATP interface

Once defined, data seamlessly flows into the JATP threat behavior timeline, empowering security teams to quickly see what happened and when, all in a single, comprehensive view

Delivering up to 50,000 object detonations per day, the powerful 1U JATP400 is purpose-built for organizations which require distributed detection of web, email and lateral threats across the enterprise

Mist AI-Driven WLAN by Juniper Networks

Mist Systems, a Juniper Networks’ company, provides the first and only AI-Driven WLAN, which makes Wi-Fi predictable, reliable and measurable and offers high accuracy location services using virtual Bluetooth™ LE

Through a combination of AI, machine learning, data science and the latest cloud technologies, Mist provides seamless automation and insights, alongside strong user visibility and Wi-Fi services levels, as well as a programmable cloud for DevOps agility

Juniper Networks QFX5220 Series 400GbE Switch

Featuring the latest generation of merchant silicon, the QFX5220 offers 32 x 400GbE capabilities in a compact 1-RU form factor

These switches also offer flexible 50GbE, 100GbE and 400GbE interfaces for server and inter-fabric connectivity, providing deployment versatility and network investment for the 400GbE cloud transition

Contrail Service Orchestration

As a key component of the Contrail SD-WAN solution, Contrail Service Orchestration is a powerful software platform bridging many enterprise and multitenant solutions together (SD-WAN, SD-Branch, NFV, telco cloud and more)

Contrail Service Orchestration designs, secures, automates and runs the entire service-life cycle across the NFX, EX, SRX and MX platforms, in addition to being a service orchestrator for the vSRX Virtual Firewall and vMX Virtual Router

Intuitive GUIs make it easy to provision, manage and secure multisite network connectivity services, providing reliability and agility while extending visibility across multicloud networks

Juniper Contrail HealthBot

Contrail HealthBot combines the power of telemetry, programmability, advanced algorithms and machine learning to offer a highly automated network health and diagnostic solution, providing consistent and coherent operational intelligence across network deployments

Integrated with Junos Telemetry Interface and standards-based OpenConfig telemetry, the Contrail HealthBot aggregates large volumes of time-series telemetry data and provides a multi-dimensional view across network and applications, translating real-time analytics into actionable insights

With a programmability-first approach supporting multiple open-source data pipelines and collectors for data ingestion and analysis, Contrail HealthBot’s intuitive web-based dashboard eliminates operational complexity in extracting telemetry data, thereby democratizing the use of network analytics and ultimately inspiring collaboration for business agility and growth

In addition, Juniper Networks also took home the "Best of ShowNet” Grand Prix Award, for our MX240 5G Universal Routing Platform + MPC10E line card solution and the QFX5220 Series Switch. Selected by the ShowNet’s Network Operations Center (NOC) panel, Juniper’s solutions achieved 400GbE interconnectivity alongside routers, switches and transmission equipment from a range of other vendors.

Supporting Quote

"We are delighted to continue our proud tradition of capturing multiple Grand Prix awards at Interop Tokyo, across categories like Cloud Infrastructure, Security and AI with the recently acquired Mist AI-Driven WLAN. To be recognized consistently by the industry for 13 consecutive years is a tremendous honor and a stellar endorsement of our commitment to delivering engineering simplicity for enterprises, service providers and partners.”

- Mike Marcellin, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer at Juniper Networks

