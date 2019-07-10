10.07.2019 19:43:00

Junior Achievement of New York Receives Funding for the Second Half of 2018-19 Fiscal Year

NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Junior Achievement of New York received over $865,000 in program support during the last two quarters of the 2018-19 fiscal year from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019.

(PRNewsfoto/Junior Achievement of New York)

"This past year was extremely successful for JA, and it's because of our incredible partners that we can inspire and empower the kids in our community to become the next generation of leaders," said Joseph Peri, President and CEO of JA New York.

Thanks to the generosity of the funders listed below, JA New York will continue to offer financial literacy, entrepreneurship and work readiness programs to over 300 New York City, Long Island and Lower Hudson Valley schools. JA New York thanks them for investing in future business and community professionals:

  • Accenture
  • AIG
  • Allegis Group Foundation
  • Allianz Global Investors
  • American Express
  • AT&T
  • Atlas Air, Inc.
  • Avanade
  • Bank of Hope
  • Bethpage Federal Credit Union
  • BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
  • Capital One Bank
  • CIT Group
  • Citi
  • Citizens Bank
  • Citrin Cooperman
  • CNA Financial
  • Cornerstone Research
  • Crowe Foundation
  • Deloitte
  • Delta Air Lines, Inc.
  • EO New York
  • EY
  • FactSet Research Systems, Inc.
  • G.C. Andersen Partners, LLC
  • HSBC
  • ICE NYSE Foundation
  • Industrial & Commercial Bank of China
  • JPMorgan Chase & Co.
  • KeyBank
  • M&T Bank
  • Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.
  • Morgan Stanley
  • National Grid
  • New York State Assembly
  • One Brooklyn Fund
  • People's United Bank
  • PepsiCo
  • Pitney Bowes
  • Popular Bank
  • PwC
  • Royal Business Bank
  • Salesforce
  • Sterling National Bank
  • Stop and Stor
  • TD Ameritrade
  • TD Charitable Foundation
  • Terex Corporation
  • The New York Yankees
  • The Sydney, Milton and Leona Simon Foundation
  • The Walt Disney Company
  • Voya Financial, Inc.
  • Webster Bank
  • Wells Fargo
  • Westchester County Youth Bureau

Junior Achievement of New York is the local affiliate of Junior Achievement USA, the nation's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. We recruit, train, and mobilize more than 7,200 corporate and community volunteers to provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. Today, JA New York delivers more than 100,000 student experiences per year to more than 300 NYC, Long Island and Lower Hudson Valley public schools.

CONTACT:
Stephanie Zlotnick
Phone: 212-907-0046                       
Email:szlotnick@jany.org

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/junior-achievement-of-new-york-receives-funding-for-the-second-half-of-2018-19-fiscal-year-300882823.html

SOURCE Junior Achievement of New York, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:39
Vontobel: Mit XL-Puffer in Chiphersteller investieren?
13:42
Zentralbanken kaufen soviel Gold wie lange nicht
13:17
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.70% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (52.5%) auf Chevron, Marathon Oil, Schlumberger
12:00
BX Swiss TV: Anleger warten auf starke Fed Aussagen
08:44
Konjunktursorgen bremsen SMI ein
06:13
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Zielzone abgearbeitet / Nestlé – Wann geht den Bullen die Kraft aus?
08.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.07.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Juli 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin legt kräftig zu - Jahreshoch in Sicht?
Schweizer Aktien werden nicht mehr in der EU gehandelt - Das sind die Auswirkungen
Erneuter Rückschlag: Weiterer Tesla-Manager geht zur Konkurrenz
Rohstoffexpertin: Das könnte den Ölpreis weiter in die Höhe treiben
1. Halbjahr: So performten die grössten ETFs aus dem Cannabis-Sektor
BASF-Aktie sackt ab: Prognose eingedampft - Gewinnwarnung
ABB-Aktie fällt: ABB verkauft Solarwechselrichtergeschäft an italienische Fimer
SMI verabschiedet sich mit einem Minus -- DAX beendet den Handel tiefer -- Dow leichter -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinig
Swiss Re-Aktien nach Gerüchten um Verschiebung von ReAssure-Börsengang schwach
INTERROLL-Aktie bricht ein: INTERROLL schockt Anleger mit Ausblick

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht etwas schwächer aus dem Handel -- DAX verabschiedet sich in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schliessen überwiegend tiefer
Zur Wochenmitte liessen es die Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt ruhig angehen. Der DAX präsentierte sich unentschlossen. Die US-Börsen bewegen sich dank Powell-Aussagen auf grünem Terrain. In Asien ging es an den meisten Börsen bergab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB