Junior Achievement of New York Receives Funding for the Second Half of 2018-19 Fiscal Year

NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Junior Achievement of New York received over $865,000 in program support during the last two quarters of the 2018-19 fiscal year from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019.

"This past year was extremely successful for JA, and it's because of our incredible partners that we can inspire and empower the kids in our community to become the next generation of leaders," said Joseph Peri, President and CEO of JA New York.

Thanks to the generosity of the funders listed below, JA New York will continue to offer financial literacy, entrepreneurship and work readiness programs to over 300 New York City, Long Island and Lower Hudson Valley schools. JA New York thanks them for investing in future business and community professionals:

Accenture

AIG

Allegis Group Foundation

Allianz Global Investors

American Express

AT&T

Atlas Air, Inc.

Avanade

Bank of Hope

Bethpage Federal Credit Union

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

Capital One Bank

CIT Group

Citi

Citizens Bank

Citrin Cooperman

CNA Financial

Cornerstone Research

Crowe Foundation

Deloitte

Delta Air Lines, Inc.

EO New York

EY

FactSet Research Systems, Inc.

G.C. Andersen Partners, LLC

HSBC

ICE NYSE Foundation

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KeyBank

M&T Bank

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.

Morgan Stanley

National Grid

New York State Assembly

Assembly One Brooklyn Fund

People's United Bank

PepsiCo

Pitney Bowes

Popular Bank

PwC

Royal Business Bank

Salesforce

Sterling National Bank

Stop and Stor

TD Ameritrade

TD Charitable Foundation

Terex Corporation

The New York Yankees

The Sydney , Milton and Leona Simon Foundation

, Milton and Leona Simon Foundation The Walt Disney Company

Voya Financial, Inc.

Webster Bank

Wells Fargo

Westchester County Youth Bureau

Junior Achievement of New York is the local affiliate of Junior Achievement USA, the nation's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. We recruit, train, and mobilize more than 7,200 corporate and community volunteers to provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. Today, JA New York delivers more than 100,000 student experiences per year to more than 300 NYC, Long Island and Lower Hudson Valley public schools.

