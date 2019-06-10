10.06.2019 19:00:00

June 26 Webinar on Laser Peen Forming Features Case Studies in Maritime and Automotive Industries

DUBLIN, Ohio, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Imagine the ability to shape metal parts to precise geometric curves and configurations. That's the power of Laser Peen Forming, the process of focusing high-powered laser peening to form and shape components.

LSP Technologies will host a free webinar on Laser Peen Forming technology and applications on Wednesday, June 26, at 11 a.m. EDT. Click here to register for the webinar today.

Stan Bovid, LSPT Director of Materials Research will share details on laser peen forming benefits, including

  • Case study – aluminum hull repair for the maritime industry
  • Case study – straightening engine crank shafts for life improvement and distortion correction
  • Finite element modeling to apply laser peening for precisely shaped parts
  • Effective laser peen forming for an increasingly wide range of metals

Laser peen forming maximizes the material benefits of LSP, while attuning the inherent relationship between stress and strain within the metal to create complex, stable shapes.

Because these distributions are readily responsive to today's analytical modeling tools, we can use Finite Element Analysis (FEA) to simulate the imparted plastic strain along with the elastic response of the surrounding material. This allows accurate, scalable predictions that translate into a vast array of unique curvatures and shapes.

Stan Bovid is a Ph.D. candidate in materials science at The Ohio State University. He is an expert in metallurgy and computer modeling of industrial metals for aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, medical, and power generation applications. At LSPT, Bovid manages application development engineering for customers and the company's materials science testing laboratory and center of excellence.

Register for the webinar today at https://mailchi.mp/lspt.com/laser_peen_forming_webinar_registration

LSP Technologies, Inc. is the world's premier laser peening services, technology, and equipment provider. It is the only company in the world integrating state-of-the-art laser peening systems into manufacturing, maintenance, and research facilities.

 

SOURCE LSP Technologies, Inc.

