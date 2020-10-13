Steigende Volatilität bei den US Tech-Aktien: Jetzt absichern! -w-
13.10.2020 00:00:00

Jun Ku (JK) Kim Joins American Century Investments As Head Of Its Korean Business

HONG KONG, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Century Investments, a global asset manager with approximately $188 billion* in client assets, has hired Jun Ku (JK) Kim as head of its Korean business.

"Korea has been and remains a key market in the growth of our firm's Asia Pacific business," said Head of Asia Business Tony Archer. "We are very pleased to announce that JK has joined American Century to lead our Korean business."

Kim joined the firm from Manulife Asset Management in Hong Kong, where he served as senior director for institutional sales, covering both private and public asset products. Prior to that, he served for six years at National Pension Service, most recently as senior portfolio manager on its Global Fixed Income team.

He holds a bachelor's degree in English Linguistics with a minor in Business Administration from Hankuk University of Foreign Studies in Seoul, Korea.

American Century Investments is a leading global asset manager focused on delivering investment results and building long-term client relationships while supporting research that can improve human health and save lives. Founded in 1958, American Century Investments' 1,300 employees serve financial professionals, institutions, corporations and individual investors from offices in New York; London; Hong Kong; Frankfurt, Germany; Sydney; Mountain View, Calif.; and Kansas City, Mo.Jonathan S. Thomas is president and chief executive officer, and Victor Zhang serves as chief investment officer. Delivering investment results to clients enables American Century Investments to distribute over 40 percent of its dividends to the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, a 500-person, non-profit basic biomedical research organization. The Institute owns more than 40 percent of American Century Investments and has received dividend payments of more than $1.5 billion since 2000. For more information about American Century Investments, visit www.americancentury.com.

©2020 American Century Proprietary Holdings, Inc.

*Firm assets under supervision as of October 1, 2020.

Contact:

Laura Kouri


(816) 516-7729

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1308996/American_Century_Investments_Kim__JK_Head_Shot.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/685842/American_Century_Investments_Logo.jpg  

SOURCE American Century Investments

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 238.80
1.79 %
Alcon 57.14
1.75 %
Geberit 553.20
1.50 %
Swiss Re 71.48
1.39 %
Givaudan 4’042.00
1.38 %
Zurich Insur Gr 322.20
0.12 %
Part Grp Hldg 875.60
0.00 %
The Swatch Grp 219.60
-0.09 %
Roche Hldg G 320.40
-0.12 %
Novartis 80.43
-0.29 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

12.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.20% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
12.10.20
Conflicting Scenarios for Growth
12.10.20
Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unseren neuen Single BRCs
12.10.20
SMI noch mit angezogener Handbremse unterwegs
12.10.20
Nun wird es ernst
09.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Apple
09.10.20
BX Swiss Struki ABC: Wie wirken sich Aktiensplits aus? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

05.10.20
Schroders: Motoren eines nachhaltigen Wandels: Anleger erwarten von den Unternehmen ein gesellschaftliches Bewusstsein
01.10.20
Schroders: Wird die Dekarbonisierung der Megatrend der nächsten zehn Jahre sein?
30.09.20
Schroders: Private real estate versus REITs - which performs best over the long term?
mehr
BX Swiss Struki ABC: Wie wirken sich Aktiensplits aus? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Apple-Aktie dennoch fester: 5G-iPhones könnten wohl Probleme in Grossbritannien bekommen
Wall Street schliesst deutlich im Plus -- SMI und DAX beenden Montagshandel fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend stark
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 41: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Daimler und Swiss Re arbeiten im Versicherungsgeschäft zusammen - Aktien in Grün
Landis+Gyr-Aktie bricht ein: Verlust im ersten Halbjahr
Leicht verändertes Modell: Tesla senkt Preis für Model 3 - Reichweite gesteigert
Tesla-Aktie in Grün: Zeitplan für die Genehmigung der deutschen Tesla-Fabrik offen
China stemmt sich gegen Yuan-Aufwertung
AstraZeneca-Aktie freundlich: AstraZeneca erhält 486 Millionen Dollar für Corona-Bekämpfung
SIX passt Indizes wegen Sunrise-Übernahme an - Tecan-Aktie rückt in SMIM vor und gewinnt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street schliesst deutlich im Plus -- SMI und DAX beenden Montagshandel fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend stark
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex konnten zu Beginn der neuen Woche zulegen. Die US-Börsen starteten mit Gewinnen in die neue Woche. An den asiatischen Märkten ging es am Montag überwiegend bergauf.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB