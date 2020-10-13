Jun Ku (JK) Kim Joins American Century Investments As Head Of Its Korean Business

HONG KONG, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Century Investments, a global asset manager with approximately $188 billion* in client assets, has hired Jun Ku (JK) Kim as head of its Korean business.

"Korea has been and remains a key market in the growth of our firm's Asia Pacific business," said Head of Asia Business Tony Archer. "We are very pleased to announce that JK has joined American Century to lead our Korean business."

Kim joined the firm from Manulife Asset Management in Hong Kong, where he served as senior director for institutional sales, covering both private and public asset products. Prior to that, he served for six years at National Pension Service, most recently as senior portfolio manager on its Global Fixed Income team.

He holds a bachelor's degree in English Linguistics with a minor in Business Administration from Hankuk University of Foreign Studies in Seoul, Korea.

