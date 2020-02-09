Jumo Health Extends Executive Team with Industry Veteran

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jumo Health, a global provider of age appropriate, personalized health care resources, announced today that it has appointed Raymond N. Altieri as its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. With four decades of experience, Mr. Altieri brings extensive expertise in financial strategy, operations, and mergers and acquisitions ("M&A").

Prior to joining Jumo Health, Mr. Altieri served as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at BlueCrest, a Platinum Equity portfolio company that formed as a result of the carve-out transaction sale of the Production Mail business unit of Pitney Bowes Inc. to Platinum Equity for $391M. Mr. Altieri was also part of the executive team that successfully marketed and raised $250M to finance the transaction.

"I could not be more excited to welcome Ray to the team. Ray's experience in organizing complex global enterprises and understanding of health care, as well as his brass tacks operational approach will enable him to have an immediate impact on the Company during our next phase of growth," said Kevin Aniskovich, President and CEO of Jumo Health.

Mr. Altieri noted, "I am thrilled to be joining Jumo Health at this stage in its growth and to collaborate with the broader team. Kevin has created a supportive culture that empowers all employees to participate in creating solutions to improve health care outcomes and I look forward to contributing to that success."

Mr. Altieri has held numerous executive positions such as CEO and CFO, sat on boards of directors, and worked in business development, as well as the deal management side. These positions were held within private equity, Fortune 500, and start-up companies alike. He has completed multiple M&A transactions and has accomplishments in a variety of industries including: health care, global e-commerce, Software as a Service, manufacturing, automotive, and managed services. Ray holds a Bachelor of Science in Financial Accounting and an MBA from the University of New Haven and attended the Pricing Strategies & Tactics program at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

About Jumo Health

Jumo Health develops age appropriate, educational resources for patients and their care circle for use throughout their medical journey.

By working with providers, manufacturers, and advocacy groups, we ensure our resources are available at the moment of diagnosis, during a treatment regimen, or while participating in a clinical trial. With the belief that an informed patient is a compliant patient, Jumo Health designs practical solutions using popular mediums. With experience providing resources to more than 70 countries in 80 languages, covering more than 200 topics, our mixed media solutions range from comic books to animated videos, are evidence based and peer reviewed, and pay careful attention to health literacy and reading comprehension barriers.

