Julius Bär Aktie
Julius Baer successfully places CHF 360 million dual-tranche domestic senior unsecured bonds

Julius Bär
59.49 CHF 1.35%
Julius Baer Group Ltd. / Key word(s): Bond
Julius Baer successfully places CHF 360 million dual-tranche domestic senior unsecured bonds

21.08.2023 / 17:40 CET/CEST

Zurich, 21 August 2023 Today, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Julius Baer Group Ltd., has successfully placed two series of domestic senior unsecured bonds with Swiss investors: CHF 160 million due in 2027 and CHF 200 million due in 2030. The proceeds of the transaction will be used for general corporate purposes.

The instruments carry a fixed-rate, annually payable coupon set at 2.375% per annum for the bonds due in 2027 and 2.500% per annum for the bonds due in 2030. Both tranches of bonds have been issued in Swiss standard denominations of CHF 5,000 and multiples thereof. An application for provisional admission to trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange will be made. The bonds are expected to be included in the domestic segment of the Swiss Bond Index (SBI).

Contacts

Media Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 8888
Investor Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 5256

This announcement is not and shall not be interpreted or construed as a solicitation to purchase any securities of/in Julius Baer Group.

About Julius Baer
Julius Baer is the leading Swiss wealth management group and a premium brand in this global sector, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients. In all we do, we are inspired by our purpose: creating value beyond wealth. At the end of June 2023, assets under management amounted to CHF 441 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI), comprising the 30 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks.

Julius Baer is present in around 25 countries and over 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Bangkok, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Mumbai, Santiago de Chile, São Paulo, Shanghai, Singapore, Tel Aviv and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management.

For more information visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Julius Baer Group Ltd.
Bahnhofstrasse 36
8010 Zurich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 888 11 11
E-mail: info@juliusbaer.com
Internet: www.juliusbaer.com
ISIN: CH0102484968
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1708115

 
End of News EQS News Service

1708115  21.08.2023 CET/CEST

