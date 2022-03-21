Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 12’185 1.0%  SPI 15’542 1.1%  Dow 34’755 0.8%  DAX 14’413 0.2%  Euro 1.0309 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’902 0.4%  Gold 1’924 0.2%  Bitcoin 38’268 -0.5%  Dollar 0.9339 0.1%  Öl 111.5 3.1% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus
Julius Bär Aktie [Symbol: BAER / Valor: 10248496]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
21.03.2022 07:01:09

Julius Baer publishes Annual Report 2021 and Sustainability Report 2021 and provides update on climate targets

Julius Bär
53.04 CHF 20.59%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Julius Baer Group Ltd. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Julius Baer publishes Annual Report 2021 and Sustainability Report 2021 and provides update on climate targets

21-March-2022 / 07:01 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Zurich, 21 March 2022 - Julius Baer Group today published its Annual Report 2021 (including the Remuneration Report), the Sustainability Report 2021 as well as the Annual Report 2021 (Financial Statement IFRS) of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd. The documents are available for download on the Julius Baer website at www.juliusbaer.com/reports.

Climate strategy

The Sustainability Report includes a detailed outline of Julius Baer's new climate strategy to achieve net-zero carbon emissions in its own operations by 2030. This will be achieved through a shift to renewable energy; a reduction in business travel, including internal carbon pricing of CHF 100 per metric tonne for air travel; and carbon removal for remaining emissions. The Group's interim target is to reduce emissions in its treasury, lending and mortgage books by 20% by 2030, and to achieve its net-zero target in this area by 2050.

Philipp Rickenbacher, CEO of Julius Baer Group Ltd., said: 'Our approach is to 'do good, not just feel good'. Therefore, we are taking clear and pragmatic steps in the immediate term that will pave the way for us to fulfil our longer-term commitments.'

Contacts

Media Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 8888

Investor Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 5256

About Julius Baer

Julius Baer is the leading Swiss wealth management group and a premium brand in this global sector, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients. At the end of 2021, assets under management amounted to CHF 482 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI), comprising the 30 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks.

Julius Baer is present in over 25 countries and more than 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Dubai, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Montevideo, Mumbai, São Paulo, Singapore and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management.

For more information, visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

This media release by Julius Baer Group Ltd. ('the Company') includes forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's intentions, beliefs or current expectations and projections about the Company's future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, strategies, opportunities and the industries in which it operates. Forward-looking statements involve all matters that are not historical facts. The Company has tried to identify those forward-looking statements by using the words 'may', 'will', 'would', 'should', 'expect', 'intend', 'estimate', 'anticipate', 'project', 'believe', 'seek', 'plan', 'predict', 'continue' and similar expressions. Such statements are made on the basis of assumptions and expectations which, although the Company believes them to be reasonable at this time, may prove to be erroneous.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects or opportunities, as well as those of the markets it serves or intends to serve, to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause those differences include, but are not limited to: changing business or other market conditions, legislative, fiscal and regulatory developments, general economic conditions in Switzerland, the European Union and elsewhere, and the Company's ability to respond to trends in the financial services industry. Additional factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially. In view of these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company and its subsidiaries, and their directors, officers, employees and advisors expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release any update of or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this media release and any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based, except as required by applicable law or regulation.


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Julius Baer Group Ltd.
Bahnhofstrasse 36
8010 Zurich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 888 11 11
E-mail: info@juliusbaer.com
Internet: www.juliusbaer.com
ISIN: CH0102484968
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1307019

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1307019  21-March-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1307019&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu Julius Bär

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Weitere Verhandlungen zwischen Ukraine und Russland | BX Swiss TV

Es finden weitere Verhandlungen zwischen der Ukraine und Russland statt. Die Hoffnung auf positive Resultate sorgt für Erholungen an den Aktienmärkten. So entwickelte sich beispielsweise der DAX letzten Mittwoch etwa um 8% nach oben, was einen der stärksten Tage des Indexes überhaupt entsprach.

Die Handelswoche startete mit der Fortsetzung der Gespräche zwischen den beiden Konfliktparteien. Dies resultierte in einem positiven Start für die Märkte in Europa.

Wie sich die Entscheidung der FED bezüglich eines Zinsschrittes auf die Märkte auswirken wird, bleibt abzuwarten. Es wird wird hierbei eher mit einer Anhebung des Zinses gerechnet. Welche Themen die Kurse in dieser Woche ausserdem beeinflussen, erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 15.Februar 2022: Weitere Verhandlungen zwischen Ukraine und Russland | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

18.03.22 Tesla spürt Inflationsdruck
18.03.22 SMI notiert inzwischen höher als vor Kriegsbeginn
18.03.22 Daily Markets: Euro STOXX 50 – Unterstützung als Sprungbrett? / ASML Holding N.V. – Gelingt der Ausbruch?
17.03.22 Marktüberblick: Tech-Werte haussieren
17.03.22 Vontobel: Es geht auch einzeln - BRCs mit nur einem Basiswert
15.03.22 Marktupdate 15.Februar 2022: Weitere Verhandlungen zwischen Ukraine und Russland | BX Swiss TV
11.03.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Moderna
17.02.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’780.70 15.80 SMIR9U
Short 13’006.90 12.23 SMIUBU
Short 13’415.63 8.66 HSSM9U
SMI-Kurs: 12’184.99 18.03.2022 17:31:20
Long 11’204.11 11.06 OSSM2U
Long 10’745.86 7.83 OSSM4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Aktie: Nestlé reagiert auf Kritik des ukrainischen Präsidenten Selenskyj
Massig Nachfrage nach Gold: Goldman Sachs-Stratege sieht Goldpreis bald bei 2'500 US-Dollar
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie: Von der Gründung zur Entwicklung eines Neuropathie-Medikaments hin zum Corona-Mittel
Credit Suisse-Analyst: Ende der bisherigen Weltfinanzordnung in Aussicht - Bitcoin könnte profitieren
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 11: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Aramco-Aktie: Aramco verdoppelt Gewinn in Jahr 2021 - Huthi-Rebellen greifen Aramco-Anlage an
Franken-Stärke: So könnte es laut Experten künftig weitergehen
Tesla aus zweiter Hand: Preise für gebrauchte Teslas steigen rasant
Bitcoin, Ether & Co: So schlagen sich die Kryptowährungen
JPMorgan zieht ins Metaverse: Erste Filiale in Decentraland eröffnet

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ukraine-Krieg weiterhin im Fokus: Asiens Börsen tiefer

Anleger in Asien halten sich zum Wochenbeginn zurück. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es vor dem Wochenende aufwärts. Der DAX zeigte sich ebenfalls etwas fester. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich freundlich.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit