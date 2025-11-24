Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
24.11.2025 08:43:28

Julius Baer Gets Advisory Office In Abu Dhabi; Appoints New Chief Compliance Officer

(RTTNews) - Julius Baer Gruppe AG N(JGE.F, BAER.SW), a Swiss Management Group, on Monday said it received in-principle approval from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority or FSRA to open a new advisory office in ADGM, the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, following the May announcement, the firm has now appointed Victoria McLeana as the New Chief Compliance Officer.

Julius Baer recognizes Abu Dhabi as one of the ambitious wealth hubs, now building on its local presence established 20 years ago with its first office in the UAE.

Julius Baer will establish Julius Baer (Abu Dhabi) Ltd., led by Amir Iskander as CEO, and serve ultra-high-net-worth clients. The office is scheduled to open in December 2025, marking an expansion in Abu Dhabi.

Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADGM, said "Their presence with its Swiss legacy and long-standing reputation in global wealth management, combined with a deep understanding of the region and the UAE, is a strong testament to ADGM's appeal as the destination of choice for international wealth managers looking to serve clients from Abu Dhabi."

Julius Baer firm also appointed Victoria McLean as Chief Compliance Officer and member of the Executive Board, effective at the end of February 2026.

With over 30 years of expertise in wealth management, Victoria McLean joined Julius from Goldman Sachs after she served as Head of Private Wealth Management Compliance and regional country compliance of Europe, Middle East, and Africa or EMEA region. On Friday, the shares had closed at 62.40 euros in the Frankfurt market.

