Julie Harris Walker Joins GreenSlate as Senior Vice President - West Coast Operations

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenSlate, the nationally acclaimed entertainment payroll and business services company, has hired Julie Harris Walker as Senior Vice President – West Coast Operations.

Walker joins the team with 25 years of film and television experience. She will focus on business development and operations, serving as an advisor to content producers of all forms and key decision makers in film and television studios.

Walker joins GreenSlate from Entertainment Partners, where she served in a similar role for 10 years. Prior to Entertainment Partners, she worked for HBO, supervising all aspects of finance and accounting for domestic and international film and series productions, and as an auditor for Walt Disney Studios.

Walker also hosts two production related podcasts, The Other 50% - A Herstory of Hollywood, and Catch A Break – the insider's guide to getting into and navigating Hollywood. She will bring this expertise to GreenSlate with a branded podcast focused on the issues important to clients.

Walker has a highly successful track record in the industry and has worked closely with a diverse number of producers and studio executives. "In this industry, people have little patience for people who don't get their business. Julie's diverse experience makes her a valuable asset to clients who need our services," said Paul Cosentino, EVP of Sales & New Business Development.

In her new role, Walker will be based out of Los Angeles. "I'm excited to join a team whose main goal is client support. I have always believed that productions should be able to expect more from their payroll provider when it comes to service and technology. GreenSlate gets it and they are delivering both through a highly differentiated customer experience," said Walker.

About GreenSlate

GreenSlate advances the business of content production by seamlessly integrating people, processes, and technology to meet the essential business needs of content producers. GreenSlate supports global franchises, independent storytellers, and award-winning productions, with client projects including Oscar 2018's Best Supporting Actress Winner "I, Tonya," Oscar 2017's Best Picture Winner "Moonlight," TBS's "Search Party," 2019 Spirit Award winners "First Reformed," "You Were Never Really Here," and "Sorry to Bother You," as well as "Russian Doll," "Boy Erased," and many more.

