20.02.2021 14:06:00

Julie Bella Robbins, RN Receives "Top Nurse Injector Middle America" in the Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Julie Bella Robbins, RN Receives "Top Nurse Injector Middle America" in the Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards 2021. Voting was held online between January 13th and February 7th, 2021.

Julie Bella Robbins, RN Receives

ABOUT:

Julie Bella Robbins gentle touch has been cultivated by over five years of experience in aesthetics and beauty, as well as over a decade's experience in nursing. The elegantly tasteful establishment will offer non-invasive neurotoxins, dermal fillers, makeup, brows, facial treatments, customized skincare, Kybella, dermaplanning, peels, mirconeedleing and vitamin infused IV hydration all with a personalized touch.

About her award win, Julie Bella Robbins says, "I love people, and I am so excited that our patients took the time to vote for us to win this award. We are honored and humbled to receive it. Our practice is a place where relationships blossom and clients become friends. We are looking forward to granting self-confidence and reinforcing positive feelings. When you look good, you feel good, and this will be a place that you will leave feeling like your best self."

Julie has her eyes set on building an institution that will be a touchstone in the community. This will be a place that you can trust with your beauty and well-being.

EDUCATION: 
Julie Bella Robbins, RN 
Graduate of Galen College of Nursing in 2012 
Empire Medical Training Certified in Neurotoxin & Dermal Fillers Advanced 
Allergan, Merz & Galderma Certified in Neurotoxin & Dermal Fillers 
Apollo Med PDO Certification 
Merz Trainer Certified

SERVICES: 
Botox, Dysport Xeomin, Dermal Fillers Juvaderm, Restalyne, Radiesse & Versa, Microneedling, Skincare Treatments, Kybella

CONTACT: 
BellaTox 
801 Barret Avenue, Louisville, KY, USA 
(502) 526-1985 
thebellatox.com

About Aesthetic Everything®:

Aesthetic Everything® is the largest network of aesthetic professionals in the world. They host the Beauty Expo Trade Show & Celebrity/Media Red Carpet Awards. Aesthetic Everything® 2021 Beauty Expo.

Media Contact:

Media Contact: 
VANESSA JULIA FLOREZ 
CEO AND FOUNDER 
AESTHETIC EVERYTHING®

E-MAIL: vanessa@aestheticeverything.com 
IG: https://www.instagram.com/aestheticeverything1/

PLEASE VIEW LINK FOR ALL WEBSITES AND INFO: 
https://madmimi.com/s/5f43f11

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/julie-bella-robbins-rn-receives-top-nurse-injector-middle-america-in-the-aesthetic-everything-aesthetic-and-cosmetic-medicine-awards-2021-301231995.html

SOURCE Aesthetic Everything

