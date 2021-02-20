|
Julie Bella Robbins, RN Receives "Top Nurse Injector Middle America" in the Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards 2021
LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Julie Bella Robbins, RN Receives "Top Nurse Injector Middle America" in the Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards 2021. Voting was held online between January 13th and February 7th, 2021.
ABOUT:
Julie Bella Robbins gentle touch has been cultivated by over five years of experience in aesthetics and beauty, as well as over a decade's experience in nursing. The elegantly tasteful establishment will offer non-invasive neurotoxins, dermal fillers, makeup, brows, facial treatments, customized skincare, Kybella, dermaplanning, peels, mirconeedleing and vitamin infused IV hydration all with a personalized touch.
About her award win, Julie Bella Robbins says, "I love people, and I am so excited that our patients took the time to vote for us to win this award. We are honored and humbled to receive it. Our practice is a place where relationships blossom and clients become friends. We are looking forward to granting self-confidence and reinforcing positive feelings. When you look good, you feel good, and this will be a place that you will leave feeling like your best self."
Julie has her eyes set on building an institution that will be a touchstone in the community. This will be a place that you can trust with your beauty and well-being.
EDUCATION:
Julie Bella Robbins, RN
Graduate of Galen College of Nursing in 2012
Empire Medical Training Certified in Neurotoxin & Dermal Fillers Advanced
Allergan, Merz & Galderma Certified in Neurotoxin & Dermal Fillers
Apollo Med PDO Certification
Merz Trainer Certified
SERVICES:
Botox, Dysport Xeomin, Dermal Fillers Juvaderm, Restalyne, Radiesse & Versa, Microneedling, Skincare Treatments, Kybella
CONTACT:
BellaTox
801 Barret Avenue, Louisville, KY, USA
(502) 526-1985
thebellatox.com
About Aesthetic Everything®:
Aesthetic Everything® is the largest network of aesthetic professionals in the world. They host the Beauty Expo Trade Show & Celebrity/Media Red Carpet Awards. Aesthetic Everything® 2021 Beauty Expo.
Media Contact:
VANESSA JULIA FLOREZ
CEO AND FOUNDER
AESTHETIC EVERYTHING®
E-MAIL: vanessa@aestheticeverything.com
IG: https://www.instagram.com/aestheticeverything1/
PLEASE VIEW LINK FOR ALL WEBSITES AND INFO:
https://madmimi.com/s/5f43f11
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/julie-bella-robbins-rn-receives-top-nurse-injector-middle-america-in-the-aesthetic-everything-aesthetic-and-cosmetic-medicine-awards-2021-301231995.html
SOURCE Aesthetic Everything
