11.12.2019 18:34:00

Julia Steyn Named Chief Executive Officer Of BOLT Mobility

MIAMI, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BOLT Mobility, a tech-driven micromobility company, announced today that Julia Steyn has been named Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Dr. B. Sarah Haynes, who has served as Chairwoman and co-CEO will become President, and Kamyar Kaviani who has served as co-CEO will become Chief Operating Officer.

(PRNewsfoto/Bolt Mobility)

"As cities continue to reenvision their transportation infrastructure to accommodate expansion, growing populations and increased congestion, micromobility solutions are even more vital," said Julia Steyn. "BOLT Mobility's platform, offering transportation as a service, uniquely positions us to be additive to businesses and municipalities as they evaluate and implement solutions."

Previously Ms. Steyn served as Vice President, General Motors' Urban Mobility and Maven from 2015 to 2019. She joined GM as Vice President, Corporate Development, Mergers & Acquisitions, in 2012. Ms. Steyn was Vice President, Co-Managing Director of Alcoa Corporate Development from 2008 to 2012 and was a Vice President in the Investment Banking Division of Goldman Sachs from 2001 to 2008. She started her career as a Business Analyst with A.T. Kearney and holds a B.A. from Oberlin College and an M.B.A. from The University of Chicago.

About BOLT Mobility 
BOLT Mobility is a tech-driven micromobility company that partners with cities and corporations around the globe to provide safe and sustainable transportation solutions. Co-founded in 2018 by 9-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt, the company is headquartered in Miami, Florida. For more information, please visit https://www.micromobility.com/.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/julia-steyn-named-chief-executive-officer-of-bolt-mobility-300973410.html

SOURCE BOLT Mobility

