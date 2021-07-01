SMI 11’911 -0.3%  SPI 15’297 -0.3%  Dow 34’503 0.6%  DAX 15’508 -0.2%  Euro 1.0981 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’055 -0.2%  Gold 1’779 0.5%  Bitcoin 30’954 -4.5%  Dollar 0.9251 0.0%  Öl 76.2 1.4% 
01.07.2021 13:07:00

JuiceBar EV Charging Stations First to Meet 'Made in America' Criteria

NORWALK, Conn., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JuiceBar, a leading manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in the United States, is proud to announce that all of the chargers produced by the company meet the Made in America criteria set forth in the Buy America provisions of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (Section 1605). The complexity and strict guidelines that need to be followed to meet the Made in America criteria make this announcement even more impressive.

(PRNewsfoto/JuiceBar)

"JuiceBar has a dual mission: to address climate change and to support advanced manufacturing in the US.  As the only EV charging station company that is both made and assembled in the USA, JuiceBar is leading the evolution to electric vehicles in the United States while also contributing to the building of the American economy," said Paul Vosper, President & CEO of JuiceBar. "Manufacturing and assembling our charging stations stateside allows us not only to provide more jobs locally but also have direct control over our supply chain and manufacturing process."

As a result of COVID-19, many companies have seen their supply chains disrupted as it became increasingly difficult to import goods from foreign countries. Due to the domestic manufacturing plant already in place in Oxford, Connecticut, JuiceBar has been able to address supply chain issues without interruption, delivering chargers to customers across America.

JuiceBar's production of EV charging stations for use in the U.S. market is an essential piece of America's infrastructure and clean energy ambitions.

Based in Norwalk, Connecticut, JuiceBar currently manufactures four different levels of charging stations that are in more than 100 cities across North America. The company's mission to deliver unsurpassed value, service, reliability, and cutting-edge technology is evident in the industry-leading product coming out of JuiceBar. The flagship Gen 3 chargers are the most powerful Level 2 EV chargers on the market.

JuiceBar's charging stations offer first-in-class safety systems, charging speeds that are up to 60% faster than standard Level 2 chargers, and an open network infrastructure that allows property owners a degree of flexibility to choose their own network. This open network model is in line with the desires of utilities throughout the country; as EV infrastructures are being built, buyers demand competitive pricing as well as new options to generate revenue and manage electricity usage.

"It is not only our goal to charge vehicles most efficiently, but also to do so sustainably," added Vosper. "Our commitment to sustaining the environment for future generations is directly tied to our manufacturing and assembly process right here in the United States. We are honored to be a part of the clean energy initiative through building American-made EV charging stations to help drive the conversion to electric vehicles."

ABOUT JUICEBAR
JuiceBar has been leading the EV Charger EVolution since 2009 and is committed to building a global EV charging infrastructure that sustains the environment for future generations. Our JuiceBar chargers are deployed across more than 100 cities in the United States and Canada and are manufactured and assembled in the USA. Our recently launched Gen 3 chargers are 60% faster than the industry's standard Level 2 charger, offer unique safety features and provide choice of communication networks. We are recognized for our technology, elegant and resilient charger designs with custom branding, a superior user experience, and our ability to consult and guide buyers through a cost-effective transition to e-mobility solutions. www.JuiceBarEV.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/juicebar-ev-charging-stations-first-to-meet-made-in-america-criteria-301323880.html

SOURCE JuiceBar

