16.12.2020 04:02:00

Juhani Taskinen to lead Picosun's new PicoMedical business area

ESPOO, Finland, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Picosun Group, the leading supplier of AGILE ALD® (Atomic Layer Deposition) thin film coating technology, has established a new business area, PicoMedical, for medical and healthcare ALD segments.

The newly established business area will reinforce and streamline Picosun Group's activities in the medical field. These activities include product and solutions development for medical ALD applications, driving the profitable growth from the medical segment, and increasing the Picosun brand awareness in the healthcare and medical industries. PicoMedical will also manage the Group's extensive medical ALD patent portfolio of 18 patent families, and coordinate and execute research activities and collaboration projects in the medical field.

Picosun has appointed Mr. Juhani Taskinen to lead the PicoMedical business area. The appointment was made in the Picosun Board meeting. Mr. Taskinen will start in his position 5thJanuary 2021. Mr. Taskinen has extensive international career and background in the medical field, and proven track record in driving profitable business growth and leading successful collaboration activities in these industries. He has held various leading general management, sales and marketing, and business development positions in pharma, biotech, and healthcare companies such as Johnson & Johnson, Merck, and Abbott.

"Right now, ALD is disrupting healthcare technologies just like it did to microelectronics in the early 2000's. Picosun is the trailblazer and spearhead in medical ALD solutions. I'm happy to start in my new position as the head of Picosun's PicoMedical business area to speed this company into even greater success in the healthcare segment," states Mr. Taskinen.

"It's great to welcome Mr. Juhani Taskinen into our team. ALD has amazing possibilities to offer to the healthcare industries. We are sure that with Mr. Taskinen's skills, background and expertise we can truly make several new breakthroughs in this field," continues Mr. Jussi Rautee, CEO of Picosun Group.

Picosun provides the most advanced AGILE ALD® (Atomic Layer Deposition) thin film coating solutions for global industries. Picosun's ALD solutions enable technological leap into the future, with turn-key production processes and unmatched, pioneering expertise in the field - dating back to the invention of the technology itself. Today, PICOSUN® ALD equipment are in daily manufacturing use in numerous leading industries around the world. Picosun is based in Finland, with subsidiaries in Germany, USA, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, China mainland and Taiwan, offices in India and France, and a world-wide sales and support network. Visit www.picosun.com.

More information:
Mr. Jussi Rautee
CEO, Picosun Group
Tel: +358 50 345 4457
Email: info@picosun.com
Web: www.picosun.com

CONTACT:

Minna Toivola
D.Sc., Marketing Manager, Picosun Oy
Email: minna.toivola@picosun.com
Tel: +358 40 758 8748

Juhani Taskinen to lead Picosun's new PicoMedical business area

pagehit