Judge Allows Lawsuit Over United's 'Window Seats' Without Windows To Proceed

(RTTNews) - A U.S. federal judge has ruled that United Airlines (UAL) must face a proposed class-action lawsuit accusing the carrier of misleading passengers by charging extra for "window seats" that didn't actually have a window.

The lawsuit also naming Delta Air Lines—alleges that during booking, customers weren't told that some seats on Boeing 737, Boeing 757, and Airbus A321 aircraft sit next to a solid cabin wall rather than a window.

U.S. District Judge James Donato in San Francisco denied United's request to dismiss the case, saying the airline's booking screens, boarding passes, and ticket terms could reasonably be read as promising a window seat when passengers paid for one.

He also rejected United's argument that "window seat" refers only to the seat's position in the cabin and doesn't guarantee an outside view.

The proposed class action was filed in August on behalf of passengers who say they paid extra expecting a view. The plaintiffs argue that many travellers choose window seats for specific reasons—such as reducing anxiety, easing motion sickness, or simply enjoying the scenery.

United said it had no comment on the litigation but noted that it updated its website and mobile app in 2025 to provide more detailed seat information during the booking process.

Delta declined to comment, citing the pending case, and is seeking dismissal of a similar lawsuit filed against it in federal court in New York.

The lawsuits seek millions of dollars in damages on behalf of more than one million passengers who allegedly bought window seats without being told that some of those seats had no window.