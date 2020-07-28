+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
28.07.2020 14:27:00

Jubilant Biosys Limited announces the merger with Jubilant Chemsys Limited

BENGALURU, India, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jubilant Biosys Limited ("Biosys"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, today announced completion of the merger with its sister company Jubilant Chemsys Limited, based in Noida, India. The combined entities will now operate as Jubilant Biosys Limited.

The merger will simplify operations and provide customers with a single brand access for a wide range of discovery, IND and PR&D and GMP development services. Biosys had earlier announced significant investment in building new state-of-the-art research facilities in Greater Noida and in Bengaluru, India to cater to increasing customer demand for its functional services (medicinal & synthetic chemistry, structural biology, DMPK, Biology & GMP scale-up) and notably integrated drug discovery services.

Marcel Velterop, President- Jubilant Biosys Limited and CDMO, said: "We are delighted to make this merger happen and focus our investments for growth to expand both the chemistry as well as integrated drug discovery capabilities. It provides clarity to customers and enables us to better deliver on our '4D' promise of accelerating the discovery process through increased digitization of our operations and information flow."

About Jubilant Biosys Limited:

Jubilant Biosys, a Bengaluru based wholly owned subsidiary of Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, offers contract research & development services for global pharmaceutical innovators. Biosys has demonstrated expertise in functional services such as Biology, DMPK, Toxicology as well as Medicinal Chemistry, PR&D and GMP scale-up capabilities up to phase II. It has a proven track record of delivering over 75 integrated programs in multiple therapeutic areas including but not limited to Oncology, Metabolic Disorders, Pain & Inflammation, CNS and expanding into Rare Diseases. Its sister company, TrialStat Solution Inc., provides an advanced EDC platform to accelerate clinical trials' data capture and processing. For more info, please visit www.jubilantbiosys.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/821405/Jubilant_Biosys_Logo.jpg

 

 

SOURCE Jubilant Biosys Limited

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 573.00
1.52 %
Roche Hldg G 323.15
0.78 %
Sika 208.10
0.10 %
LafargeHolcim 44.36
-0.11 %
Alcon 56.20
-0.21 %
ABB 23.69
-0.84 %
Swiss Re 73.70
-0.86 %
CS Group 9.73
-0.96 %
Novartis 77.03
-1.08 %
CieFinRichemont 57.80
-2.69 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

11:47
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Roche Holding AG, Georg Fischer AG, Nestle SA, Geberit AG
09:09
Vontobel: derimail - Goldminers mit 55% Barriere und 15% p.a.
08:18
SMI startet freundlich in die neue Woche
06:00
Daily Markets: S&P500 – Abwärtskorrektur beendet? / Geberit – Oberer Trendkanalbereich erreicht
27.07.20
Verunsicherung nimmt zu | BX Swiss TV
27.07.20
Fed Pauses, Evaluates Pandemic Response
24.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Berkshire Hathaway, Coca-Cola, Kraft Heinz
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

23.07.20
Schroders: How to build a stronger investor culture across Europe
22.07.20
Schroders: The uncomfortable truth about climate change and investment returns
21.07.20
Schroders: Wird Covid-19 die Inflation zurückbringen?
mehr
Verunsicherung nimmt zu | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger springt hoch
Tesla schafft alle Voraussetzungen für S&P 500-Aufnahme - Tesla-Bullen haben nie daran gezweifelt
Moderna-Aktie auf Höhenflug: Impfstoffkandidat wird an 30 000 Menschen getestet - USA verdoppeln Gelder
Erfolgschance trotz "Story-Aktie": Warum JPMorgan die Nikola-Aktie zum Kauf empfiehlt
US-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst im Plus, DAX unverändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend schwächer
Hat Apple seinen Zenit überschritten? Tech-Experte mit düsterer Zukunftsprognose für den iPhone-Hersteller
Bitcoin zeitweise über 10'000-Dollar-Marke: So bewegen sich die wichtigsten Kryptowährungen
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO im Minus
SMI an Nulllinie -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend fester
Bank of America zu Joe Biden: Warum ein Machtwechsel im Weissen Haus zu einer Aktien-Rally führen könnte

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI an Nulllinie -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend fester
Der heimische Markt pendelt um den Vortagesschluss. Der deutsche Leitindex weist am Dienstag negative Vorzeichen aus. Ferner notierten die Börsen in Fernost mehrheitlich auf grünem Terrain.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB