+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
13.11.2019 11:08:00

JSC Olainfarm is currently not seeking a strategic investor

In the public space, information has surfaced about investors who have addressed the inheritors of V. Maligins with various offers to sell or transfer shares of JSC Olainfarm.

Investors have not contacted JSC Olainfarm and the company has not taken any initiative to attract a strategic investor.  At the same time, we would like to point out that, in the cases specified in Article 61 of the Financial Instruments Market Law, shareholders are obliged to announce changes in their voting rights.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Companie Financière Richemont SA / Dufry AG / Flughafen Zürich AG 50549038 69.00 % 9.00 %
Amazon / Apple / Microsoft 50549037 59.00 % 9.00 %
Abbott Laboratories / Johnson & Johnson / Merck & Co. Inc. 50549039 65.00 % 8.00 %

Additional information:
Janis Dubrovskis
Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm
Ph.: +371 29178878 
E-mail: janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Olainfarm A.S.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Olainfarm A.S.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO