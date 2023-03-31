|
31.03.2023 12:55:21
JSC Halyk Bank: Notice of Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
|
JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK)
Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan Joint Stock Company
(40, Al-Farabi Ave., Medeu district, 2635, Almaty, Republic of Kazakhstan)
Announcement of the Annual General Shareholders Meeting
of Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan Joint Stock Company
In accordance with Articles 35, 37-1, 37-3(3), and 41 of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Joint Stock Companies", the Board of Directors of Halyk Bank JSC, as the initiator of convening the meeting, announces that the Annual General Shareholders Meeting of Halyk Bank JSC will be held on 25 May 2023 by absent voting without holding the in-person General Shareholders Meeting (the "General Shareholders Meeting").
The list of shareholders eligible to participate at the General Shareholders Meeting will be determined based on the shareholder register of Halyk Bank JSC as at 25 April 2023.
Agenda of the General Shareholders Meeting:
According to Article 43-6 of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Joint Stock Companies", the agenda of the General Shareholders Meeting cannot be amended and (or) supplemented since resolutions at the General Shareholders Meeting are passed by absent voting.
The materials on the agenda items of the General Shareholders Meeting are available for review by shareholders at least thirty calendar days before the date of the General Shareholders Meeting, at the location of the Management Board of Halyk Bank JSC, and on the corporate website of Halyk Bank JSC by following links: https://halykbank.kz/about-bank/akcioneram (in Russian); https://halykbank.kz/kz/about-bank/akcioneram (in Kazakh); https://halykbank.kz/en/about-bank/akcioneram (in English). In case of a request for materials on the items of the agenda of the General Shareholders Meeting from the shareholder of Halyk Bank JSC, they will be sent to the shareholder within three business days from the date of receipt of the request. At the same time, the shareholder bears copy and delivery expenses of the documents.
To learn more about the General Shareholders Meeting, please call: 8 (727) 259 07 77, 8-8000 8000 59.
Pursuant to Part 2 of Article 45-4 of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Joint Stock Companies", if there is no quorum at the General Shareholders Meeting by absent voting, no adjourned General Shareholders Meeting shall be held.
The shareholders of Halyk Bank JSC are invited to participate in the Annual General Shareholders Meeting of Halyk Bank JSC by absent voting without holding the in-person General Shareholders Meeting.
Special note to the holders of Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs), with the underlying asset being common shares of the Bank, intending to vote at the General Shareholders Meeting:
The procedure for voting of shares represented by GDRs at the General Shareholders' Meeting is detailed in Article 12 of the Terms and Conditions of the GDRs contained in the Prospectus. A copy of the Terms and Conditions of the GDRs is available on the website of Halyk Bank JSC (https://backend.halykbank.com/sk/document/117/en/Prospectus%202006.pdf) and may be also obtained from The Bank of New York Mellon, 240 Greenwich Street, 8th Floor, New York NY, 10286 U.S.A. (the Depository).
Materials on the items of the above agenda of the General Shareholders' Meeting proposed for voting and voting instructions will be provided through the Depository in due course.
For further information, GDR holders may contact the Depositary:
Depositary
Mrs. Mira Daskal
Telephone: +1 212 815 5021
E-mail: mira.daskal@bnymellon.com
JSC Halyk Bank
Ms. Mira Kassenova
Head of Financial Institutions and International Relations
Telephone: +7 (727) 259 04 30
E-mail: mirak@halykbank.kz
Mr. Margulan Tanirtayev
Financial Institutions and International Relations
Telephone: +7 (727) 259 04 53
E-mail: Margulant@halykbank.kz
Board of Directors
JSC Halyk Bank
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory RS.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|US46627J3023
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|HSBK
|Sequence No.:
|234232
|News ID:
|1598561
|End of Announcement
|EquityStory RS News Service
|
