22.10.2022 06:19:26
JSC Halyk Bank: INFORMATION NOTE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF JSC HALYK BANK
JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK)
JOINT STOCK COMPANY
HALYK SAVINGS BANK OF KAZAKHSTAN
(40, Al-Farabi Ave., Medeu district, 2635, Almaty, Republic of Kazakhstan)
INFORMATION NOTE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF
JSC HALYK BANK
JSC Halyk Bank (the Bank) informs on the resolution adopted at the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting of the Bank held on 21 October 2022, to pay dividends on common shares of the Bank (ISIN KZ000A0LE0S4) as per results of the Bank operations for 2021:
name: JSC Halyk Bank;
location of JSC Halyk Bank: 40, Al-Farabi Av., Medeu district, A26M3K5, Almaty, Republic of Kazakhstan;
bank and other details of JSC Halyk Bank: National Bank of Kazakhstan; BIC NBRKKZKX, correspondent account KZ87125KZT1001300313, BIN 940140000385, Bencode 14;
the dividend payment period: 2021;
the dividend amount per common share: KZT 12.71;
the dividend payment start date: 27 October 2022;
the timing and form of dividend payments:
the record date of the list of shareholders eligible to receive dividends, as of 00:00 a.m. 25 October 2022 (Almaty time);
the dividend payment form bank transfer.
Please contact The Bank of New York Mellon, 240 Greenwich Street, 8th Floor, New York NY, 10286 U.S.A. (the 'Depositary') for the procedure of dividend payment to GDR holders.
Please feel free to contact the Depositary if you need any further information:
Ms. Tatyana Axenova, telephone: +1 212 815 4158, e-mail: tatsiana.axenova@bnymellon.com
Ms. Mira Daskal, telephone: +1 212 815 5021, e-mail: mira.daskal@bnymellon.com
For further information, please contact:
|ISIN:
|US46627J3023
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|HSBK
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|196182
|EQS News ID:
|1469765
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
