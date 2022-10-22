SMI 10'419 -0.5%  SPI 13'322 -0.5%  Dow 31'083 2.5%  DAX 12'731 -0.3%  Euro 0.9840 0.2%  EStoxx50 3'477 -0.5%  Gold 1'658 1.8%  Bitcoin 19'118 0.0%  Dollar 0.9974 -0.7%  Öl 93.4 0.7% 
Top News
Aurubis-Aktie: Aurubis beginnt Testreihe für blauen Ammoniak für bessere Klimaneutralität
Nach Zinsanhebungen der Fed: Ray Dalio hat nun bessere Meinung zu Bargeld
Wie Anleger und Unternehmen von Aktiensplits profitieren können
Tesla erzielt Auslieferungsrekord in Deutschland: So dominiert Tesla den deutschen Elektroauto-Markt
Warrants: Was Sie über Klassiker unter den Hebelprodukten wissen sollten
Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan OJSCShs Aktie [Valor: 2833528 / ISIN: US46627J3023]
22.10.2022 06:19:26

JSC Halyk Bank: INFORMATION NOTE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF JSC HALYK BANK

Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan OJSCShs
10.90 USD -0.37%
JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK)
JSC Halyk Bank: INFORMATION NOTE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF JSC HALYK BANK

22-Oct-2022 / 05:19 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

JOINT STOCK COMPANY

HALYK SAVINGS BANK OF KAZAKHSTAN

 (40, Al-Farabi Ave., Medeu district, 2635, Almaty, Republic of Kazakhstan)

 

INFORMATION NOTE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF

JSC HALYK BANK

 

JSC Halyk Bank (the Bank) informs on the resolution adopted at the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting of the Bank held on 21 October 2022, to pay dividends on common shares of the Bank (ISIN KZ000A0LE0S4) as per results of the Bank operations for 2021:

name: JSC Halyk Bank;

location of JSC Halyk Bank: 40, Al-Farabi Av., Medeu district, A26M3K5, Almaty, Republic of Kazakhstan;

bank and other details of JSC Halyk Bank: National Bank of Kazakhstan; BIC NBRKKZKX, correspondent account KZ87125KZT1001300313, BIN 940140000385, Bencode 14;

the dividend payment period: 2021;

the dividend amount per common share: KZT 12.71;

the dividend payment start date: 27 October 2022;

the timing and form of dividend payments:

the record date of the list of shareholders eligible to receive dividends, as of 00:00 a.m. 25 October 2022 (Almaty time);

the dividend payment form bank transfer.

 

Please contact The Bank of New York Mellon, 240 Greenwich Street, 8th Floor, New York NY, 10286 U.S.A. (the 'Depositary') for the procedure of dividend payment to GDR holders.

Please feel free to contact the Depositary if you need any further information:

 

Ms. Tatyana Axenova, telephone: +1 212 815 4158, e-mail: tatsiana.axenova@bnymellon.com

Ms. Mira Daskal, telephone: +1 212 815 5021, e-mail: mira.daskal@bnymellon.com

 

 

For further information, please contact:

Halyk Bank

 

 

 

Mira Kassenova

 

+7 727 259 04 30

+7 701 999 40 07

MiraK@halykbank.kz

 

Margulan Tanirtayev

 

+7 727 259 04 53

Margulant@halykbank.kz

 

Nurgul Mukhadi

 

+7 727 330 16 77

+7 701 225 02 72

NyrgylMy@halykbank.kz

 
ISIN: US46627J3023
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: HSBK
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 196182
EQS News ID: 1469765

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1469765&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

