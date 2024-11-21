Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Siguldas CMAS JSC Aktie [Valor: 833051 / ISIN: LV0000100600]
21.11.2024 15:10:00

JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas apseklošanas stacija‘ unaudited financial information for nine months of 2024

Siguldas CMAS JSC
4.54 EUR -2.16%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

In the nine months of 2024, the net turnover was 1,193.3 thousand. EUR, which is 6.4% more than in the nine months of the previous year, but the profit before taxes was 84.4 thousand. EUR – by 31.9 thousand euro less compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas apseklošanas stacija’ is the only producer of high-quality breeding bull semen and one of the largest suppliers of it in Latvia. The second largest field of the Company’s basic economic activities is the milk testing services. The Company also provides other breeding related services – consultations on issues of Cattle breeding, feeding and keeping, evaluation of cow exterior, artificial insemination of cows, initial processing of the supervisory data. The Company offers Latvian farms to test genome samples of herd animals in the US genetics laboratory.

Valda Malniece

Member of the Management Board, Manager of the Financial and Accounting department

E-mail: valda.malniece@sigmas.lv

Attachment


