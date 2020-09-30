+++ Wie wird sich der Goldpreis entwickeln? Lesen Sie die Einschätzung der CME Group +++ -w-
JPO Concepts Helps Bring Communities Together, One Meal at A Time

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JPO Concepts, an events and hospitality company based in NYC, is committed to making their #CateringOurCommunity program part of the brand DNA moving forward. Initially launched as an immediate response to help feed medical professionals, first responders, and other essential frontline workers during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, the initiative is now focused on tackling New York City's high food insecurity rate and has served over 25,000 meals to-date.

JPO Concepts Team Delivering Meals to Elmhurst Hospital

Since launching their #CateringOurCommunity program in April, JPO has successfully prepared, packaged, and delivered 25,000 wholesome meals to 10 different hospitals in the tri-state area. By purchasing food and supplies from local vendors and providing 15 full-time positions for hospitality workers, the company has contributed thousands of dollars into the local economy during this critical time. Starting in June, the program has transitioned to distributing prepackaged meals to a growing number of food-insecure residents in New York City through food pantries & soup kitchens such as Part of the Solution, Crossroads, Bowery Kitchen, City Harvest, and other smaller local organizations. Funding for meals is provided through various grassroots groups, local companies & individuals such as Feeding the Frontlines, Hero Meals, Relief with Love & Hospital-ity, and Marshall Wace North America, who continues to provide vital support to this day.

"As a small business, indefinitely suspending our services left us feeling completely helpless. However, we just could not sit idly by and watch our beloved city suffer. Even with our limited resources, our team immediately shifted operations to provide warm, well-balanced meals to those fighting on the frontlines as well as vulnerable members of the community. Seeing how food brought people together during this critical time made us want to take the initiative even further. As the hot topic of conversation constantly shifts, food insecurity remains a huge issue. According to Food Bank for New York, more than 1.2 million New York City residents lack consistent access to enough food. Through our #CateringOurCommunity program, we aim to help tackle this issue and are actively looking to join forces with other like-minded organizations." Helah, Founder & CEO

Founded in 2009, JPO Concepts is an events and hospitality company based in NYC. From wedding to corporate events, their small but mighty team of hospitality professionals specialize in a wide range of offerings such as catering, venue rentals, production services, and more.

We are actively seeking meal sponsors for new initiatives and would love to hear from you!

More info: https://jpoconcepts.squarespace.com/catering-our-community 
Go Fund Me: www.gofundme.com/catering-our-community or gf.me/u/xv7kyz
Instagram: @jpoconcepts

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jpo-concepts-helps-bring-communities-together-one-meal-at-a-time-301142252.html

SOURCE JPO Concepts

