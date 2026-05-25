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26.05.2026 01:15:12

JOYY Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results: Total Revenue YoY Growth Hits Multi-Year High

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EQS Newswire / 26/05/2026 / 01:15 CET/CEST

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 May 2026 - JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: JOYY) ("JOYY" or the "Company"), a leading global technology company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

In the first quarter, JOYY's total revenues reached US$555.7 million, up 12.4% year over year, representing the Company's highest year-over-year growth rate in recent years. Social entertainment revenue increased 3.2% year over year to US$400.4 million. BIGO Ads ad tech and SHOPLINE e-commerce, the second growth engine of the Company, maintained strong growth momentum. BIGO Ads revenue reached US$124.8 million, up 55.6% year over year, while SHOPLINE contributed US$30.5 million, up 16.1% year over year.

In the first quarter, the Company's non-GAAP1 operating income increased 22.5% year over year to US$38.0 million, while non-GAAP1 EBITDA grew 13.2% year over year to US$45.7 million. Operating cash inflow for the quarter was US$46.0 million. Net cash as of March 31, 2026 stood at US$3.18 billion.

Simultaneously, JOYY announced a new share repurchase program, under which the Company is authorized to repurchase up to US$600 million of its shares until the end of 2028, and a new quarterly dividend program, under which a total of approximately US$900 million in cash will be distributed on a quarterly basis between 2026 and 2028. The new shareholder return program amounts to approximately US$1.5 billion, underscoring JOYY's confidence in its long-term growth potential.

  1. This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as additional clarifying items to aid investors in further understanding the Company's performance and the impact that these items and events had on the financial results. The non-GAAP financial measures provided above should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. For details of the non-GAAP measures, including the reconciliations of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures, please refer to the press release titled "JOYY Reports First Quarter 2026 Unaudited Financial Results" issued by the Company on May 26, 2026.
Hashtag: #JOYY

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

225647
News Source: JOYY

26/05/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
View original content: EQS News

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