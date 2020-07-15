Joycity Announces the Release Date for 3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound on Steam

SEONGNAM, South Korea, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JOYCITY announces 3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound will be released worldwide on Steam, July 15th 2020.

3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound is a retooled version of the original 3on3 FreeStyle console game with the PC audience in mind. Rebound brings a tailored user interface and experience such as a full-featured chat system added for PC. It continues the dynamic, strategy infused gameplay of the original, and has a roster of unique characters, each bringing their unique play styles. 3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound carries over the Unreal Engine foundation, and the same free-to-play gameplay which made the original release one of the most popular free games downloaded on consoles.

The official trailer has been released on the Steam store page and company's official YouTube channel. Character spotlights and introduction movies will also be made available on the Steam page and official social media channels soon.



3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound will be available for download on July 15th on Steam. It will be available worldwide (excluding South Korea and Taiwan) with additional language support for selected Southeast Asian countries.

To celebrate, Joycity is launching a number of events to welcome new players.



All players joining the game will receive a Steampunk-themed jersey set upon login. Any player who plays 3v3 mode at least once will receive Steam exclusive nametag. A New Baller 5 Day: Login event will supplement progression for everyone. During July, players logging in for a total of 11 days will receive FS Points and cash credit as rewards. A total of 5 different in-game events will be available during the launch month which will include a Level Up Mission Event, Achieving Prestige 3 Event, and XP Drink Festival.

Young Ho Park, CEO of JOYCITY shares, "We are happy to finally release 3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound on PC. We focused on delivering the best game experience with improvements made for PC users. We will do our best to provide on-going entertainment and excitement to satisfy the expectation of the players."

Detailed information about '3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound' is now available on the Steam store page.

About JOYCITY

JOYCITY Corporation is a premier game developer and publisher that specializes in games across all platforms for the global market. Some well-received mobile titles from JOYCITY include Pirates of the Caribbean: Tides of War developed in collaboration with Disney, Gunship Battle: Total Warfare, Game of Dice, and The War of Genesis. Recently launched in select regions is CrossFire: Warzone which features iconic officers from the popular CrossFire franchise. JOYCITY's diverse game portfolio also includes the FreeStyle street sports games on PC, with the latest console entry to the franchise being 3on3 FreeStyle for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

For more information, visit http://corp.joycity.com/html/en/games.html

