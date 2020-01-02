02.01.2020 18:45:00

Joy Organics Launches 12-Month Give-Back Initiative

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's premier broad spectrum CBD brand launches a give-back initiative that will span for all of 2020. For twelve months, Joy Organics will be partnering with a different nonprofit or coalition every month to give back to communities both local and global. The project is called Joy in Action.

"We have been planning for this for some time, and I could not be more excited!" says Joy Smith, Joy Organics co-founder and CEO. "With the success we have seen so far, being a new company in a rapidly growing industry, it is a privilege to be in a place where we can help others."

The brand's focus this year will be organizations that empower through education. A portion of proceeds will be given to a new topic of concern, nonprofit or nonprofits to be announced at the beginning of every month.

"Education has always been important to me," Smith says. "We specifically looked for organizations that build up the individual and community rather than focusing on handouts and fostering dependency. Dignity and empowerment must always come first."

For the month of January, Joy Organics will partner with two nonprofits local to Fort Collins: Homeward Alliance and Neighbor to Neighbor. Both organizations strive to not only get homeless individuals and families off the street but also to keep them off the street or prevent them from ending up there in the first place.

"We decided to start with these initiatives because there is so much good being done right here in our community, and we want to be a part of it," Joy says. "This is going to be a great start to an exciting year."

Follow Joy Organics' blog and social media pages for updates, videos and news regarding these give-back initiatives. 

Joy Organics is a family-founded CBD business committed to leading the industry in quality and transparency. With every batch third-party tested and THC free, Joy Organics' premium broad-spectrum softgels, tinctures, salves, energy drinks, skincare products, and more are available online at JoyOrganics.com and in retail locations across the country.

Press Contact:

Hannah Smith
(941) 705-1814
hannah@joyorganics.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/joy-organics-launches-12-month-give-back-initiative-300980468.html

SOURCE Joy Organics LLC

