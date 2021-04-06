SMI 11’118 0.6%  SPI 14’124 0.8%  Dow 33’527 1.1%  DAX 15’107 0.7%  Euro 1.1056 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’946 0.7%  Gold 1’728 -0.1%  Bitcoin 54’987 0.1%  Dollar 0.9360 0.0%  Öl 62.3 -3.6% 
06.04.2021 06:06:00

JOVI ADHIGUNA for CROIX Jewelry

JAKARTA, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CROIX, the unusual and premium jewelry label founded in 2015, is collaborating with fashion-forward digital content creator Jovi Adhiguna to create an exclusively designed collection of jewelry.

EXCLUSIVE DESIGN BY JOVI ADHIGUNA FOR CROIX

Renowned for its refreshingly modern designs and fine jewelry technique craftmanship, CROIX is not only present in Indonesia, but also in Singapore and Australia. Jovi Adhiguna, is a prominent Indonesian lifestyle digital content creator who is known for his fashion, food and travel content. This is not Jovi Adhiguna's first foray into the business world however, as he owns and operates two F&B brands; Streetboba and Gildak.

The Jovi Adhiguna for CROIX collection has been carefully designed with the vision to be modern, multipurpose and memorable. The collection consists of six rings that hold true to this criteria. From 3-in-1 rings that can transform any look, to stackable statement pieces that are eye-catching and memorable, the Jovi Adhiguna for CROIX collection is refreshing and striking.

Several design highlights include TheCourri, a duo of heart and slanted teardrop cu. Inspired by the recent trend of double stones in Hollywood celebrity engagement rings such as Emily Ratajkowski and Arianna Grande, The Courri is a poetic mix of heart and tear cuts.

The Autre Ouval and Autre Solitaire, are 3-in-1 eternity rings which consist different stone cuts each half. This enables the customer to twist and turn for the desired effect. All the rings are further designed to be stackable and multipurpose.

This limited collaboration which launched on 30thMarch 2021 is available exclusively on CROIX website www.croix.co.id.

SOURCE CROIX INDONESIA

