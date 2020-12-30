SMI 10’678 0.7%  SPI 13’318 0.8%  Dow 30’336 -0.2%  DAX 13’761 -0.2%  Euro 1.0830 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3’581 0.2%  Gold 1’878 0.2%  Bitcoin 23’859 -0.9%  Dollar 0.8843 -0.6%  Öl 51.2 0.4% 
30.12.2020 04:48:00

Journeying With Love - Heartfelt Stories of GAC MOTOR's Car Owners From Around The World

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GAC MOTOR recently released 4 touching stories of car owners on its channel, drawing widespread attention on social media. These stories of passion, life, family, and dreams have touched base with the audience. As viewers relate to the contents, strong feelings are stirred, reminding them to share love and communicate wonder to one another.

Journeying With Love – Heartfelt Stories of GAC MOTOR's Car Owners From Around The World

Passionate and Purposeful, a University Professor Pursues His Dreams of Cross-Country Driving

A university professor has fulfilled his long-time "cross-country dream", with the help of GAC MOTOR. While others see him as a stoic academic, this professor has a passionate desire to seek out adventure. After owning GAC MOTOR's flagship SUV the GS8, he finally embarked on this journey. The professor has since influenced his friends to purchase three GAC MOTOR cars, and continues to evangelize the brand to those around him. 

A Dedication of Love, Expressed in a Birthday Surprise for a Daughter

The mother of a 22-year-old girl who was about to graduate decided to buy her daughter GAC MOTOR's SUV the GS3, as a birthday present. After owning the GS3, mother and daughter have been enjoying driving the car.

Hitting His Soft Spot, An Environmentalist Makes a Green Choice

An environmentalist and his wife have always loved pursuing an active traveling lifestyle but want a minimal carbon footprint. Through GAC MOTOR's new-energy model the GE3, they are now able to pursue the seemingly conflicting goals of protecting the environment and doing what they love - driving to exotic locations on a whim. 

A Choice of Love – Family Bonding Over Weekends

This particular family of four has bought a star model – the GS5. They are seen camping in the wild, frolicking on beaches, enjoying sunrises on mountaintops. Each memory is indelibly etched into their minds. The GS5 is not just a car to them, but an integral part of their family, accompanying them every step of the way. 

More of such stories continue to be added, communicating the warm reception to the brand. It is this favorable response from car owners all over the world, which drives GAC MOTOR to continue its steady development and progress. All of these will lead to an even better journey with GAC MOTOR into the future - one that contains high-quality innovation, one that is driven with and by love.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/journeying-with-love--heartfelt-stories-of-gac-motors-car-owners-from-around-the-world-301199237.html

SOURCE GAC MOTOR

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Novartis 82.48
1.99 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’051.00
1.40 %
Geberit 556.00
1.24 %
Nestle 104.60
0.98 %
Roche Hldg G 306.95
0.67 %
UBS Group 12.53
-0.12 %
Swiss Life Hldg 410.60
-0.41 %
Zurich Insur Gr 373.40
-0.43 %
CS Group 11.41
-0.52 %
ABB 24.79
-0.56 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

29.12.20
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Kurs auf 3’800 Punkte / Julius Bär – Widerstand hält
28.12.20
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV
28.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
22.12.20
Vontobel: derimail - Zahlungsabwickler überzeugten 2020 - hier passende Produkte finden
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
17.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
17.12.20
SMI erwacht aus Dornröschenschlaf
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

29.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Globale und thematische Aktien
29.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Globale Anleihen
28.12.20
Schroders: Wie Nachhaltigkeit bei der Anlage in Private Assets funktioniert
mehr
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Moderna-Aktie tief im Minus: Impfstoff von Moderna löste allergische Reaktion bei Arzt aus
Pfizer/BioNTech-Aktien fester: Beschwerde bei Bundesverwaltungsgericht nach Impfstoff-Zulassung
Darum steigt der Euro auf den höchsten Stand seit Frühjahr 2018
NEL, Ballard Power, FuelCell und Co.: Expertenmeinungen zu beliebten Wasserstoff-Aktien
Credit Suisse gibt Verwaltung von Aktienpaket an umstrittenem Minenbetreiber ab - Aktie schliesst etwas leichter
Wal Street letztlich etwas leichter -- SMI beendet Handel fester -- DAX schliesst nach erneutem Rekordhoch tiefer -- Pluszeichen überwogen in Asien
VW-Betriebsratschef: Vorstand muss besser planen - Neues VW-Elektroauto ID.4 kommt nach Neujahr in den Verkauf - Aktie etwas tiefer
EU kauft weitere 100 Millionen Corona-Impfstoffdosen von Pfizer/BioNTech
BioNTech-Aktie knickt ein: Probleme in Belgien verzögern Impfstofflieferung für Spanien
Analysten uneins: Wie ist die Tesla-Aktie richtig bewertet?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wal Street letztlich etwas leichter -- SMI beendet Handel fester -- DAX schließt nach erneutem Rekordhoch tiefer -- Pluszeichen überwogen in Asien
An den US-Börsen hielten sich die Anleger zurück. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich im Dienstagshandel höher. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte nach einer erneuten Rekordmarke im Minus. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden mehrheitlich Gewinne eingefahren.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit