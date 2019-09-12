JourneyGuide Engaged Announces Breakthrough to Baby Boomer Retirement Planning Experience

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JourneyGuide and Engaged Retirement, have agreed to partner on a new platform called JourneyGuide Engaged. Retirement plan focused businesses and advisors will now have access to a behavioral-driven retirement planning engagement platform. JourneyGuide Engaged will simplify and reduce confusion by focusing on the key behaviors that impact a consumer's retirement income plans. From those insights, JourneyGuide Engaged creates a customer experience that aligns their retirement planning with those behaviors. This collaboration transforms the decumulation moment into a plan that consumers can understand and live with.

JourneyGuide Engaged is a unique collaboration where Engaged Retirement leverages Nobel Prize-winning insights to power a behavioral-based engagement process that funnels consumers into JourneyGuide's "simplified but comprehensive" retirement income co-planning® process.

"While there are many retirement planning calculators in the marketplace today, they have failed to engage consumers in a meaningful planning process, and that's why most consumers feel confused and clueless about the decumulation process," observed Scott Ferguson, JourneyGuide CEO. "JourneyGuide Engaged is a real game-changer for advisors and financial institutions who are interested in driving better retirement outcomes. And as a result, have a better chance at retaining billions in money-in-motion assets."

"JourneyGuide Engaged will be an extremely useful tool for driving convergence between wealth management and retirement plan assets," said Charles Clark, EVP Sales & Marketing for JourneyGuide. "Now, those institutions and advisors will be able to help pre-retirees transition from accumulation to a sustainable lifetime decumulation plan."

JourneyGuide Engaged is based on the belief that behavioral biases and preferences have a significant impact on consumer outcomes. This collaboration helps consumers better understand their behaviors and then incorporates those behaviors into the right retirement timing with a sustainable balance of liquidity and guaranteed income. As a result of the behavioral framing and integration of household balance sheet, the JourneyGuide Engagement platform can significantly reduce friction from the guaranteed income conversation. This also ensures they extend their relationship with their financial firm throughout their retirement.

Peter Gilman, CEO of Engaged Retirement observed, "Our industry has been laser-focused on accumulation strategies for retirement. However, many firms are missing the big opportunity to transform participant decumulation into new assets and revenue. By simplifying and re-shaping the decumulation process along behavioral lines, stakeholders can retain more assets, create new revenue streams and attract new clients."

"Businesses and advisors in the retirement planning space are starting to realize that what we face today is really a communication problem. The stickiness of plan assets and the gathering of new assets can be improved if we begin serving up hyper-personalized and engaging conversations that communicate with consumers. Those behavioral-driven conversations will build more trust and draw consumers into the planning process. By using our proprietary behavioral tools, data, and engagement platform; that's exactly the problem that we solve," according to Jack Martin, Engaged Retirement's Chief Marketing Officer.

About JourneyGuide

Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Ind., JourneyGuide helps advisors improve retirement outcomes for their clients who rightfully worry about outliving their retirement assets. Designed with optimizing guaranteed income in mind, the software provides the best (an) interactive retirement planning experience for advisors and clients to complete together in a co-planning® process. JourneyGuide improves advisor efficiency and increases client understanding and ownership of their retirement plan, leading to increased annuity sales. For more information, visit http://www.journeyguideplanning.com

About Engaged Retirement

Engaged Retirement applies Nobel Prize-winning intellectual capital to create hyper-personalized behavioral-driven conversations with consumers about their retirement-related health and wealth decisions. We help financial institutions and advisors drive broader and deeper engagement among at-retirement consumers. Our team of seasoned professionals represents leaders from insurance, marketing, behavioral science, and fintech. For more information, visit http://www.yourengagedretirement.com.

SOURCE JourneyGuide Engaged