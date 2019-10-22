+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
22.10.2019 05:15:00

Journey to the Heart of the Aztec Empire Destination: Scientology, Mexico City

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientology Network's DESTINATION: SCIENTOLOGY, the weekly travelogue series that takes viewers inside Scientology Churches all around the world and discovers what makes each one unique, presents an episode featuring Mexico City, Mexico, premiering Monday, October 21.

DESTINATION: SCIENTOLOGY airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.

ABOUT DESTINATION: SCIENTOLOGY, MEXICO CITY

One of the largest metropolitan areas on the planet and the oldest capital city in the Americas, Mexico City is a fascinating mix of ancient roots, colonial influence and cosmopolitan culture. Rising from the ruins of the Aztec Empire, much of the city's striking architecture evokes its Spanish colonial past. Known as "The City of Palaces," it's home to the only recognized castle of America. And located right in the heart of the historic downtown district is the Church of Scientology.  

In this episode, journey through one of the most important cultural centers in the Western Hemisphere, with local Church members as your guide. With stops at Alameda Central, the oldest public park in the Americas, and the historic city center with its iconic Angel of Independence monument, viewers will get a taste of the breathtaking beauty of this 7,000-foot-high city. 

Destination: Scientology, Mexico Cityalso tells the story of how, during the September 2017 earthquake, the Church of Scientology served as headquarters for disaster response, uniting volunteer rescue teams and working day and night to bring help and hope to those affected by the quake. "Everyone has this desire to help," said one Church staff member summing up the collective spirit. "We all belong to the same movement to make the world a better place."

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists; showing the Church as a global organization; and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. 

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network can be streamed at Scientology.tv and is available through satellite television on DIRECTV Channel 320, mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

