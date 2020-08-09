Journey Energy Inc. provides banking update

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Journey Energy Inc. (TSX: JOY) (OTCQX: JRNGF) ("Journey" or the "Company") announces an extension to the forbearance agreement with its banking syndicate.

Journey reports that it has reached an agreement with its syndicate of lenders to extend the current forbearance agreement until August 19, 2020. Journey and its lending syndicate continue to discuss the best path forward to deal with the repayment of its bank borrowings. This extension of the forbearance period will allow Journey additional time to keep pursuing a solution.

