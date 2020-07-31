|
31.07.2020 23:07:00
Journey Energy Inc. Provides Banking Update
CALGARY, AB, July 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Journey Energy Inc. (TSX: JOY) (OTCQX: JRNGF) ("Journey" or the "Company") announces an extension to the forbearance agreement with its banking syndicate.
Journey reports that it has reached an agreement with its syndicate of lenders to extend the current forbearance agreement until August 7, 2020. Journey and its lending syndicate have been in continuous discussions regarding the best path forward to deal with the repayment of its bank borrowings. This extension of the forbearance period will allow Journey additional time to keep pursuing a solution. The company will issue another update on or before August 7, 2020 as discussions progress.
No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.
SOURCE Journey Energy Inc.
