25.09.2025 19:09:32

Journeo Profit Drops In H1

(RTTNews) - Journeo plc (JNEO.L), Thursday announced its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2025.

For the first half of 2025, profit stood at 2.2 million pounds or 12.51 pence a share compared to 2.5 million pounds or 14.76 pence a share in the previous year.

Operating profit went down to 2.5 million pounds from last year's 2.7 million pounds.

Revenue declined to 24.5 million pounds from 25.6 million pounds in the prior year.

Looking forward, the Board is confident in meeting full year market expectations.

Journeo's stock closed at 452 pence, down 7.57 percent on the London Stock Exchange.

