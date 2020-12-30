SMI 10’700 0.2%  SPI 13’334 0.1%  Dow 30’336 -0.2%  DAX 13’775 0.1%  Euro 1.0857 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’586 0.1%  Gold 1’879 0.1%  Bitcoin 24’513 1.4%  Dollar 0.8846 0.1%  Öl 51.5 0.7% 
30.12.2020 12:35:00

JOSPHERE launches New Eco-Friendly Cork T80 Ski Helmet

TAIPEI, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by a passion for skiing, as well a mission to protect the environment, JOSPHERE is a boutique ski-brand originally from London. As a brand we strive to protect the earth and produce with environmentally friendly materials and processes.

Model: Dash T80 Cork; Features : Fit System / Audio Ready / Fidlock Magnetic Buckle / Removable Ears & Liner / Recycle Fabrics; Size: M 54-58cm / L 58-61cm; Weight: 500g Certification EN1077B

In the development of our products we are focused on Green Tech materials that are friendly to the environment. The DASH T80- Cork is built from co-molded eps and recycled wine bottle corks, using cutting edge technology to make a durable and lightweight helmet. The recycled liner combined with eco fabrics and plastics creates the benchmark for an eco-friendly safety product.

This model with cork infused eps corks and green tech materials and fabrics leads JOSPHERE into a new era of fashion, safety and environmental protection. 

JOSPHERE Enjoy Collection

Based on years research with skiers and snowboarders from all over Asia, we developed a series of professional and fashionable ski helmets that fit the Asian head form and colour tone. The EnJOy collection was officially launched in the world in early 2020. 

Environmental protection and love of the Earth have always been the core of JOSPHERE's brand, so of course in the research and development of helmet materials we have chosen Green Tech materials that are friendly to the environment. The EnJOy eco-friendly ski collection, highlights cork infused eps corks and green tech materials and fabrics with special technology and production processes that lead JOSPHERE into a new era of fashion, safety and environmental protection. 

Just like the brand manifesto we gave the EnJOy Snow collection: Enjoy life with JOSPHERE, Love the earth, Love yourself. Enjoy The Moment, Enjoy LIFE.

More Information：www.josphere.com

SOURCE JOSPHERE

