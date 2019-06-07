Joshua Mansour, MD: 1 of 40 Oncology Rising Stars and Emerging Leaders Under Age 40

STAMFORD, Calif., June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joshua Mansour, M,D. is one of forty of the nation's most promising young oncology professionals who was recognized during the 2nd annual '40 Under 40 in Cancer' awards event June 1 in Chicago, supported by The Lynx Group™, McGivney Global Advisors, Upstream Partners, and Swim Across America, celebrating the contributions that individuals under the age of 40 are making to improve the lives of those affected by cancer.

"Early-career leaders in oncology—clinicians, researchers, businesspeople, advocates—are making an enormous impact on patients and the cancer community, but many of these individuals have not had the opportunity to be widely recognized," said event spokesperson and cancer survivor Jennifer Hinkel. "40 Under 40 in Cancer is an effort to highlight the contributions of these rising stars."

"These individuals are tomorrow's driving force in innovation," added Brian Tyburski, President and CEO, The Lynx Group™. "Their achievements are crucial, well deserved, and should be applauded by all. We're proud to partner with McGivney Global Advisors, Upstream Partners, and Swim Across America in honoring these 40 individuals for their outstanding achievements and contributions within their respective roles in the cancer continuum."

Upon receiving the award, Dr. Mansour stated, "I am honored to be included in this esteemed group of people. Although awards are sometimes presented individually, these accomplishments are rarely, if ever, done alone. My career thus far has been greatly impacted by several mentors and supporters along the way, in a multitude of different facets of my life. I would not have received this award without them. We all as a team, along with countless institutions and organizations around the world, are working as hard as possible to continue to have an impact and improve upon how we treat and care for our patients."

Nominations came from across the country and represented the following categories:

Clinical and Patient Care Professional

Biopharma, Diagnostics, and Devices

Research, Science, and Technology

Government, Regulatory, and Payer

Patient, Advocacy, and Policy.

Winners of the 2019 "40 Under 40 in Cancer" awards were selected by a panel of judges and include the following:

About Joshua Mansour, MD:

Dr. Joshua Mansour is a board-certified hematologist/oncologist working and in the field of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and cellular immunotherapy in Stanford, California. In June 2019 he was a recipient of the '40 Under 40 in Cancer' award. Abstracts, manuscripts and commentaries by Dr. Mansour have been published in more than 100 esteemed journals and media outlets including US News & World Report, Canada Free Press, Today's Practitioner, Physician's News, and KevinMD. He has given countless presentations at conferences and other institutions, and he has helped design and implement clinical studies to evaluate current treatment plans, collaborated on grant proposals and multi-institutional retrospective studies that have been published. Recently Joshua Mansour. M.D. was featured on Fox Television.

