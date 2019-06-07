|
07.06.2019 09:00:00
Joshua Mansour, MD: 1 of 40 Oncology Rising Stars and Emerging Leaders Under Age 40
STAMFORD, Calif., June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joshua Mansour, M,D. is one of forty of the nation's most promising young oncology professionals who was recognized during the 2nd annual '40 Under 40 in Cancer' awards event June 1 in Chicago, supported by The Lynx Group™, McGivney Global Advisors, Upstream Partners, and Swim Across America, celebrating the contributions that individuals under the age of 40 are making to improve the lives of those affected by cancer.
"Early-career leaders in oncology—clinicians, researchers, businesspeople, advocates—are making an enormous impact on patients and the cancer community, but many of these individuals have not had the opportunity to be widely recognized," said event spokesperson and cancer survivor Jennifer Hinkel. "40 Under 40 in Cancer is an effort to highlight the contributions of these rising stars."
"These individuals are tomorrow's driving force in innovation," added Brian Tyburski, President and CEO, The Lynx Group™. "Their achievements are crucial, well deserved, and should be applauded by all. We're proud to partner with McGivney Global Advisors, Upstream Partners, and Swim Across America in honoring these 40 individuals for their outstanding achievements and contributions within their respective roles in the cancer continuum."
Upon receiving the award, Dr. Mansour stated, "I am honored to be included in this esteemed group of people. Although awards are sometimes presented individually, these accomplishments are rarely, if ever, done alone. My career thus far has been greatly impacted by several mentors and supporters along the way, in a multitude of different facets of my life. I would not have received this award without them. We all as a team, along with countless institutions and organizations around the world, are working as hard as possible to continue to have an impact and improve upon how we treat and care for our patients."
Nominations came from across the country and represented the following categories:
Clinical and Patient Care Professional
Biopharma, Diagnostics, and Devices
Research, Science, and Technology
Government, Regulatory, and Payer
Patient, Advocacy, and Policy.
Winners of the 2019 "40 Under 40 in Cancer" awards were selected by a panel of judges and include the following:
Amanda Kramar, Association of Community Cancer Centers
Ashley Glode, PharmD, BCOP, University of Colorado–Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences
Ashton Gatewood, BSN, RN, CPH, Oklahoma City Indian Clinic
Chelsea Boet, Spectrum Health
Cory Batenchuk, Verily Life Sciences
Dan Fredeman, MEM, Daiichi Sankyo
David Hyman, MD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
Deanna Martinez, Strategix, A Division of The Lynx Group
Gretchen Smythe, Ipsen
Jenna Patel, Regeneron
Jennifer Wong, AstraZeneca
Jeremy Schafer, PharmD, MBA, Precision for Value
Jesse Dresser, Frier Levitt, LLC
Jocelyn Longo, RN, BSN, Ascension Sacred Heart Cancer Center
Joshua Mansour, MD, Stanford University
Justin Birckbichler, Founder, ABSOT (A Ballsy Sense of Tumor)
Kevin Hays, Savarino Companies, LLC
Kip Cross, MBA, Gilead Sciences/Kite
Kristin Marie Ferguson, DNP, RN, OCN, Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
Kyle Smith, Check15
Leticia Iten, MSW, Cancer Resource Center of the Desert
Mackenzi Pergolotti, PhD, OTR/L, Select Medical
Marc Aron Korobkin, JD, Lacuna Loft
Matt Hellmann, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
Megan May, PharmD, BCOP, Baptist Health Lexington
Michael Joseph DeLeo III, Southern New Hampshire Health/Foundation Medical Partners
Monica Bryant, Esq, Triage Cancer
Nisha Lakhi, MD, FACOG, Richmond University Medical Center
Quinn Nazarewycz, MSc, QED Therapeutics
Rachel Murphy-Banks, MA, Tufts Medical Center
Raiza Torres, Memorial Cancer Institute
Robert DePriest, Walgreens
Ryan Becerra, The University of Texas at Austin
Scot Niglio, MD, MS, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
Scott Huntington, MD, MPH, MSHP, Yale University
Sean Rinella, MPH, University of Wisconsin–Madison
Stephanie A. Fajuri, JD, Cancer Legal Resource Center
Stephen Rosenberg, MD, Moffitt Cancer Center
Tiffany Kendig, PT, DPT, MPH, CLT, Kessler Rehabilitation
Xavier Keutgen, MD, FACS, University of Chicago Medical Center
An earlier version of this story may be found on PRWeb at: https://www.prweb.com/releases/award_celebrates_40_of_oncologys_rising_stars_and_emerging_leaders_under_age_40/prweb16350142.htm
About Joshua Mansour, MD:
Dr. Joshua Mansour is a board-certified hematologist/oncologist working and in the field of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and cellular immunotherapy in Stanford, California. In June 2019 he was a recipient of the '40 Under 40 in Cancer' award. Abstracts, manuscripts and commentaries by Dr. Mansour have been published in more than 100 esteemed journals and media outlets including US News & World Report, Canada Free Press, Today's Practitioner, Physician's News, and KevinMD. He has given countless presentations at conferences and other institutions, and he has helped design and implement clinical studies to evaluate current treatment plans, collaborated on grant proposals and multi-institutional retrospective studies that have been published. Recently Joshua Mansour. M.D. was featured on Fox Television.
SOURCE Joshua Mansour, MD
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}