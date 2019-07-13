Josh Harris, CEO of Agency Growth Secrets, Reviews Four Steps to Build a 7-Figure Business With No Experience

LARGO, Fla., July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joshua Harris, the founder of Agency Growth Secrets, reviewed four steps for building a 7-figure online business in a recent article titled, "How to Create a Lucrative Marketing Business Right from Your Laptop." Harris shared, "Businesses desperately need help with digital marketing, and most sophisticated digital marketing operations today can be run from a laptop. That means anyone with decent digital marketing skills and the right technology can build a location-independent business that creates full financial freedom, right? Wrong. . . . It's absolutely possible to start your own agency, from scratch, with no experience—and scale it to a full-time income. You just have to take the correct approach to achieve it." Harris then reviewed the number one problem with starting a location-independent business and four steps to overcome this problem.

In Harris' recently published Entrepreneur article, "How to Create a Lucrative Marketing Business Right from Your Laptop," Harris reviews an opportunity to create a 7-figure business. The article begins by reviewing the number one problem with starting a location-independent business. According to Harris, the number one problem is the sheer volume of competition in the marketplace. Harris acknowledges there are a large number of experienced professionals who have built multi-million dollar companies and typically "eat start-ups alive." Harris then shares four steps to overcome this obstacle.

In his Entrepreneur article, Harris reviews how entrepreneurs can follow four steps to overcome their competition and grow an online digital marketing agency from scratch. These four steps are for anyone who is serious about starting an online, location-independent business to replace their full-time income. According to the founder, the first step is picking the right service. Harris then recommends finding the right partners. The third step is choosing the right niche to dominate. Lastly, Harris shares the importance of prioritizing the right mindset.

With each of the four steps for building a 7-figure online business, the Agency Growth Secrets' founder reveals a common pitfall and then reviews a recommendation to avoid that pitfall. The first pitfall is offering too many services that dilute the effectiveness of each service. Harris recommends avoiding this mistake by focusing solely on customer acquisition. Next, Harris warns against trying to do everything on your own. He recommends finding partners who can deliver results for you. Then, Harris reviews poor niches and reveals specific qualities of "the right niches." Lastly, Harris warns against "cheaping out" on mentors, education, and partners. The Agency Growth Secrets founder ends the article by sharing the importance of making wise investments in resources will help you scale quickly.

Josh Harris is an entrepreneur who helps everyday people create financial freedom through entrepreneurship. He is the founder of Agency Growth Secrets, a company that teaches entrepreneurs how to start and grow digital marketing agencies. Harris has been featured in Forbes, Business Insider, Entrepreneur, and The Huffington Post. He currently resides in Florida.

About Agency Growth Secrets:

Agencygrowthsecrets.com partners with entrepreneurs who want to start and grow digital marketing agencies. The company helps agency owners select the right niche, generate leads, and close clients. The Agency Growth Secrets team is made up of experts who hold four live q&a calls each week and offer guaranteed lead counts with their white-labeling service. The company operates out of Largo, Florida.

SOURCE Agency Growth Secrets