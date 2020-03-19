19.03.2020 21:03:00

Joseph B. Tompkins, Jr., Esq., is recognized by Continental Who's Who

WASHINGTON, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph B. Tompkins, Jr., Esq., is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Professional in the field of Law as a result of his role as partner with the global law firm, Sidley Austin, LLP.          

With over 40 years of career experience, Tompkins has handled cases that range from local to international and his professional expertise includes complex commercial litigation, white collar crime, and corporate law. Prior to being employed at Sidley Austin, Tompkins worked full-time as a litigator with the U.S. Department of Justice, until 1982.

Joseph B. Tompkins, Jr has been with Sidley Austin for the past 34 years. More recently he has been focused on providing service to both corporate and individual clients in connection with United States government departments such as the U.S. Department of Justice, and the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as any and all federal investigations concerning corruption, export control violations, and fraud. Sidley Austin is ranked as one of the top ten largest U.S.-based corporate law firms worldwide and has offices in 20 cities across the globe.

One of Tompkins' major career accomplishments was representing Bank of America in litigation involving Parmalat, an Italian dairy company. Of the six cases that were filed against the corporate bank, the largest amount that Bank of America was being sued for was $10 billion, and the smallest was $535 million. Tompkins and his team were able to get five of the cases dismissed completely, and the sixth was settled for less than one percent of the damages sought by the plaintiff.

Tompkins graduated from Washington and Lee University with a Bachelor of Art degree in Politics in 1971. Some years later, he obtained a Doctor of Law Degree (J.D.) from Harvard Law School, while at the same time pursuing a Master's in Public Policy from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government. He received both degrees in 1975.
Due to his outstanding work as a litigator, Tompkins has been recognized by many prestigious publications including; The Legal 500: United States, and Super Lawyers, where he has been listed as a "Top Rated Lawyer" for several years.

His advice to others is "figure out what you enjoy doing", and he claims that his keys to success are working with his talented team and the collegiality of his firm.

For more information about Joseph B. Tompkins, Jr. or the services that he provides, please visit: www.sidley.com or see his profile on www.LinkedIn.com.

Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634 pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/joseph-b-tompkins-jr-esq-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301027058.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

