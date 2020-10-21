SMI 10’146 -0.4%  SPI 12’679 -0.2%  Dow 28’309 0.4%  DAX 12’737 -0.9%  Euro 1.0726 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’228 -0.5%  Gold 1’907 0.1%  Dollar 0.9069 0.0%  Öl 42.8 0.8% 

21.10.2020 06:01:00

Josemaria to Present at SpareBank 1 Markets Webinar on Thursday, October 22

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Josemaria Resources Inc. (TSX: JOSE) (OMX: JOSE) ("Josemaria Resources" or the "Company"), a Canadian natural resources company focused on advancing the development of its 100% owned Josemaria copper-gold project in San Juan Province, Argentina is pleased to announce that Adam Lundin, President & CEO, and Arndt Brettschneider, VP Projects will be presenting at a SpareBank 1 Markets live webinar on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 12:30 PM CEST, (06:30 AM EDT). View PDF version

Discussion topics will include the Company's news release, dated October 19, 2020, titled, "Josemaria Resources Announces Positive Feasibility Study Showcasing A Conventional, Robust and Rapid Pay Back, Open Pit Copper-Gold Project", which can be found on the Josemaria website or by clicking here: https://www.josemariaresources.com/news/josemaria-resources-announces-positive-feasibility-122804/

To register for the live SB1M Webinar with Josemaria Resources please click: REGISTER HERE

A copy of the presentation will also be available on Josemaria's website: www.josemariaresources.com 

ABOUT JOSEMARIA
Josemaria Resources Inc. is a reporting issuer in all provinces and territories of Canada and its corporate head office is in Vancouver, BC. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the name symbol "JOSE". 

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on October 21, 2020 at 00:01 Eastern time.

On behalf of Josemaria Resources,

Adam Lundin,
President and CEO

Josemaria to Present at SpareBank 1 Markets Webinar on Thursday, October 22 (CNW Group/Josemaria Resources Inc.)

 

SOURCE Josemaria Resources Inc.

