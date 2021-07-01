|
01.07.2021 00:45:00
Josemaria Share Capital and Voting Rights Update
VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Josemaria Resources Inc. (TSX: JOSE) (OMX: JOSE) (OTCQB: JOSMF) ("Josemaria Resources" or the "Company") reports that, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act, as a result of the issuance of common shares pursuant to the terms of previously announced credit facilities during the month of June, 2021, the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased to 379,347,208 common shares with voting rights as at June 30, 2021. View PDF version.
ABOUT JOSEMARIA
Josemaria Resources Inc. is a natural resources company focused on developing its advanced stage, 100% owned Josemaria Copper-Gold Project in the San Juan Province of Argentina. A recently published Feasibility Study (see "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Feasibility Study for the Josemaria Copper-Gold Project, San Juan Province, Argentina" dated effective September 28, 2020 and filed on November 5, 2020) demonstrates a simple and conventional open pit copper-gold project with robust economics and a rapid payback period. Josemaria is a Lundin Group company and works in partnership with the Lundin Foundation to execute best practices in responsible mineral development in Argentina where the Lundins have a 30-year track record of value creation. The Company is a reporting issuer in all Provinces of Canada and its corporate head office is in Vancouver, BC. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "JOSE", and trade on the OTCQB under the symbol "JOSMF".
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
This is information that the Company is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on June 30, 2021 at 18:45 EST.
On behalf of Josemaria Resources,
Adam Lundin,
President and CEO
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/josemariaresources
Twitter: https://twitter.com/josemariainc
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/josemaria_resources/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/josemariaresources/
WKN: A2PN5S / ISIN: CA48086P1009
SOURCE Josemaria Resources Inc.
Nachrichten zu NGEx Resources Inc Registered Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu NGEx Resources Inc Registered Shs
USA: Was Arbeitslosenunterstützung mit einer 5% Inflation zu tun hat? | BX Swiss TV
Eine Inflationsrate von fast 5% in den USA – was steckt dahinter und wie gefährlich ist diese einzuschätzen? Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Dr. Thomas Gitzel; Chefvolkswirt bei der VP Bank AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO BX Swiss AG, wirft Dr. Thomas Gitzel einen Blick über den grossen Teich und erklärt was Personalmangel und die Arbeitslosenunterstützung der amerikanischen Regierung damit zu tun haben und wo die Reise hingeht.
Inside
Inside Fonds
|29.06.21
|Schroders: Warum Impact Investing für Pensionsfonds interessant ist
|29.06.21
|Schroders: Q&A: Das Ende der Ölriesen?
|28.06.21
|Schroders: Sind wir nun auf dem Weg zur Nullemission?
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen beenden Handel uneins -- SMI und DAX schliessen in Rot-- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierten sich im Mittwochshandel deutlich schwächer. Der US-Aktienmarkt wies am Mittwoch unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus. Auch die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich ohne klare Richtung.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}