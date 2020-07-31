+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
Josemaria Share Capital and Voting Rights Update

VANCOUVER, BC, July 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Josemaria Resources Inc. (TSX: JOSE) (OMX: JOSE) ("Josemaria Resources" or the "Company") reports that, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act,  as a result of the issuance of common shares pursuant to the terms of previously announced credit facilities, the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased to 252,942,375 common shares with voting rights as at July 31, 2020. View PDF

ABOUT JOSEMARIA
Josemaria Resources Inc. is a Canadian natural resources company focused on advancing the development of its wholly-owned Josemaria copper-gold project in San Juan Province, Argentina.  The Company is a reporting issuer in the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec and its corporate head office is in Vancouver, B.C. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the trading symbol "JOSE".

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
This is information that the Company is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act.  The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on July 31, 202017:00 Eastern Time.

On behalf of Josemaria Resources,

Adam Lundin,
President and CEO

Josemaria Share Capital and Voting Rights Update (CNW Group/Josemaria Resources Inc.)

SOURCE Josemaria Resources Inc.

