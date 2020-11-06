SMI 10’306 0.2%  SPI 12’826 0.2%  Dow 28’390 2.0%  DAX 12’568 2.0%  Euro 1.0699 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’216 1.7%  Gold 1’949 2.4%  Dollar 0.9047 0.0%  Öl 40.7 -1.2% 

06.11.2020 00:00:00

Josemaria Resources Files Technical Report for Josemaria Project

VANVOUVER, BC, Nov. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - Josemaria Resources Inc. (TSX: JOSE) (OMX: JOSE) ("Josemaria Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has filed a technical report prepared under National Instrument 43-101  Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects regarding the Company's 100% owned Josemaria Copper-Gold Project, located in San Juan Province, Argentina. The technical report is being filed in support of the information contained  in the Company's news release dated October 19, 2020, entitled "Josemaria Resources Announces Positive Feasibility Study Showcasing a Conventional, Robust and Rapid Pay Back, Open Pit Copper-Gold Project" and in Josemaria's Material Change Report dated October 21, 2020. View PDF Version

The technical report may be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR www.sedar.com and on the Company's website www.josemariaresources.com.

ABOUT JOSEMARIA
Josemaria Resources Inc. is a Canadian natural resources company focused on advancing the development of its wholly-owned Josemaria Copper-Gold Project in San Juan Province, Argentina. The Company published the results of an independent Feasibility Study on October 19, 2020 which demonstrates a conventional, robust and rapid pay-back, open pit copper gold project. Josemaria is a member of the Lundin Group and a proud partner of the Lundin Foundation and is laying the groundwork for best practice in responsible mineral development in Argentina. The Company is a reporting issuer in all provinces and territories of Canada and its corporate head office is in Vancouver, BC.  The Company's shares are listed on the TSX and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the name symbol "JOSE".

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on November 05, 202018:00 Eastern Time.

On behalf of Josemaria Resources,

Adam Lundin
President and CEO

Josemaria Resources Files Technical Report for Josemaria Project (CNW Group/Josemaria Resources Inc.)

SOURCE Josemaria Resources Inc.

