Jornaya Names Rich Smith as Chief Marketing Officer

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jornaya, a leading data-as-a-service (DaaS) company with a proprietary view of more than 200 million consumer major-life purchase (MLP) journeys every month, names Rich Smith as chief marketing officer (CMO). 

Rich Smith, CMO, Jornaya

In this new role, Smith will leverage decades of experience as a CMO in banking, mortgage and insurance to accelerate Jornaya's growth. He will lead efforts to evolve the company's brand as it continues to shape how marketers use data and insights to optimize timing and messaging for customer retention, acquisition and cross-selling, while safeguarding consumer privacy. 

"Jornaya is the only company who can tell CMOs and marketers when their customers and prospects start shopping for their products, without sharing any personally identifiable information," said Smith. "Current Jornaya customers understand the power of these offerings to grow their business, and I'm excited to help more companies and their customers experience this value."

Smith brings more than 25 years of experience leading marketing strategies and teams to his new role at Jornaya. In his most recent role as partner and CMO at Chief Outsiders, the nation's leading provider of fractional chief marketing officers, Smith worked with companies of all sizes to drive profitability and growth. His long track record of success includes CMO roles at Ditech, AIG Bank and Recovery Centers of America. 

"We are pleased to welcome Rich to the team," said Ross Shanken, CEO and founder, Jornaya. "Having been a customer of Jornaya in past roles, Rich knows the company well and truly understands the value that we bring to our customers. With him leading our marketing strategy, I expect to see great things in the coming months and years."

Jornaya has proprietary access to data in markets where customers invest significant time researching and comparing options on major purchases, including real estate, mortgage, automotive, insurance, loans and higher education. Working with a network of partners who operate 35,000+ comparison shopping and lead generation sites, Jornaya provides companies access to early behavioral buying signals for customers and prospects to help companies retain, grow and establish new relationships. Jornaya currently partners with 1,000+ publishers, lead sellers, lead generators and performance marketers across the country to improve the efficacy of their marketing programs and ensure compliance with privacy regulations. Visit www.jornaya.com.

Jornaya is the consumer journey insight platform that provides publishers, marketers, analytics, and compliance professionals with the highest-resolution view of the consumer buying journey. It is the only technology platform that witnesses both first- and third-party consumer interactions in real time and across devices. Meeting consumers at these moments of intent enables businesses to shorten the distance between data, decision, and action. Jornaya seamlessly integrates with any buyer journey (PRNewsfoto/Jornaya)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jornaya-names-rich-smith-as-chief-marketing-officer-301095055.html

SOURCE Jornaya

