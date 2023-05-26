Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'371 0.4%  SPI 14'984 0.5%  Dow 32'765 -0.1%  DAX 15'845 0.3%  Euro 0.9704 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'293 0.6%  Gold 1'953 0.6%  Bitcoin 23'904 -0.3%  Dollar 0.9025 -0.4%  Öl 76.8 0.8% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Krise bei den US-Regionalbanken: Darum lehnt JPMorgan-Chef Jamie Dimon neue Regeln ab
Stadler Rail-Aktie rutscht ab: Stadler Rail will 2024 mit Produktion in Kasachstan starten
Novo Nordisk-Aktie steigt: Versorgung mit Novo-Nordisk-Diabetesmittel Ozempic stockt
Commerzbank-Aktie dennoch unter Druck: Commerzbank stellt weiteres Wachstum in Aussicht
Holcim-Aktie etwas höher: Holcim hat Aktienrückkaufprogramm abgeschlossen
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Credit Suisse1213853NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Partners Group2460882Holcim1221405VAT31186490Idorsia36346343Valiant1478650
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
Suominen Corporation Aktie [Valor: 1303260 / ISIN: FI0009010862]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
26.05.2023 14:00:00

Jonni Friman appointed SVP, Transformation Management Office at Suominen

Suominen Corporation
2.58 EUR -3.01%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on May 26, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. EEST

Jonni Friman M.Sc. (Industrial Engineering and Management) has been appointed Senior Vice President, Transformation Management Office at Suominen. He will be a member of Suominen's Executive Team and report to President and CEO Tommi Björnman. Friman will start in his new position on June 1, 2023.

"We are aiming to reposition Suominen toward a profitable growth journey and Jonni will start leading the transformation with systematic and holistic approach. He will be responsible for leading our improvement projects and strategy execution. I am sure that Jonni’s versatile expertise and knowhow will strongly support our path forward”, says Tommi Björnman, President and CEO of Suominen.

Jonni Friman’s CV and picture are attached to this release.

SUOMINEN CORPORATION
Corporate Communications

For additional information:
Tommi Björnman, President & CEO, Suominen Corporation
Interview requests: Emilia Peltola, VP, Communications & IR, tel. +358 50 540 9747

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2022 were EUR 493.3 million and we have over 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Key media
www.suominen.fi

 

 

Attachments


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Suominen Corporation

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Suominen Corporation

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Stablecoins sind stabile Währungen auf der Blockchain, die man versucht mit einem Stabilitätsmechanismus zu stabilisieren.

Wie funktionieren Stablecoins? Sind diese sinnvoll und wofür werden sie benötigt? Diese Fragen beantwortet Lidia Kurt-Bolla, Gründerin und Partnerin bei Vision& im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Wie funktionieren Stablecoins? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09:30 SMI erneut schwächer
09:26 Marktüberblick: Lufthansa kauft zu
06:11 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Korrektur vorerst gestoppt
06:00 Wie funktionieren Stablecoins? | BX Swiss TV
25.05.23 Julius Bär: 10.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Deutsche Lufthansa AG
24.05.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
23.05.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 12.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Nestlé, UBS, Zurich Insurance
16.05.23 Börse Aktuell - Im Schuldenstreit verstreicht die Zeit
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'789.83 19.89 SMIR9U
Short 12'039.52 13.74 2VSSMU
Short 12'509.16 8.72 13SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'370.63 26.05.2023 13:53:36
Long 10'894.04 19.89 XTSSMU
Long 10'600.29 13.18 XESSMU
Long 10'189.35 8.96 5SSMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NVIDIA-Aktie mit Kursfeuerwerk: NVIDIA begeistert mit starker Umsatzprognose
Warren Buffett und Charlie Munger sehen weder Tesla noch BYD als Gewinner auf dem E-Auto Markt
Credit Suisse-Aktie tiefer: Bund verdiente mit CS-Rettung offenbar noch mehr als bisher bekannt - CS in Singapur verurteilt
Digital Turbine präsentierte das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
SKAN-Aktie mit kräftigen Verlusten: Bundesanwaltschaft ermittelt gegen Personen aus dem SKAN-Umfeld
Lösung im US-Schuldenstreit zeichnet sich ab: SMI und DAX legen zu -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Plus - Feiertag in Hongkong
Marktexperte überzeugt: Die Rezession ist bereits da - So positioniert er sich jetzt
Credit Suisse-Aktie fällt: EU genehmigt CS-Übernahme durch UBS
Partners Group-Aktie fester: Partners Group verkündet zwei Abgänge aus der Geschäftsleitung - Investment in Sterling Pharma Solutions
US-Schuldenstreit belastet weiterhin: US-Börsen schliessen unterschiedlich -- SMI letztendlich in Rot -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Handel überwiegend schwächer

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit