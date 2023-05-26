|
26.05.2023 14:00:00
Jonni Friman appointed SVP, Transformation Management Office at Suominen
Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on May 26, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. EEST
Jonni Friman M.Sc. (Industrial Engineering and Management) has been appointed Senior Vice President, Transformation Management Office at Suominen. He will be a member of Suominen's Executive Team and report to President and CEO Tommi Björnman. Friman will start in his new position on June 1, 2023.
"We are aiming to reposition Suominen toward a profitable growth journey and Jonni will start leading the transformation with systematic and holistic approach. He will be responsible for leading our improvement projects and strategy execution. I am sure that Jonni’s versatile expertise and knowhow will strongly support our path forward”, says Tommi Björnman, President and CEO of Suominen.
Jonni Friman’s CV and picture are attached to this release.
SUOMINEN CORPORATION
Corporate Communications
For additional information:
Tommi Björnman, President & CEO, Suominen Corporation
Interview requests: Emilia Peltola, VP, Communications & IR, tel. +358 50 540 9747
Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2022 were EUR 493.3 million and we have over 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.
