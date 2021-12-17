SMI 12’715 -0.6%  SPI 16’184 -0.6%  Dow 35’365 -1.5%  DAX 15’532 -0.7%  Euro 1.0388 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’161 -1.0%  Gold 1’798 -0.1%  Bitcoin 42’940 -2.0%  Dollar 0.9245 0.5%  Öl 72.9 -2.4% 
Jones Day names 48 new partners

WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global law firm Jones Day has announced that the following 48 lawyers listed below will be admitted to the Firm's partnership effective January 1, 2022.

"The promotion of these new partners reflects Jones Day's ongoing commitment to developing and advancing lawyers throughout the world who have achieved the highest levels of professional accomplishment and who are devoted to advancing and protecting the interests of our clients and the institutional values of the Firm," said Stephen J. Brogan, Managing Partner of Jones Day.

Zachary R. (Zach) Brecheisen, M&A, Pittsburgh
Erika D. Cagney, Labor & Employment, New York
Antonio Canales, Global Disputes, Madrid
James W. Carlson, Business & Tort Litigation, Pittsburgh
Philip J. Devenish, Global Disputes, London
James Egerton-Vernon, Global Disputes, Washington
Daniella A. (Dani) Einik, Government Regulation, Washington
Marco Frattini, Financial Markets, Milan
Vidal Galindo, Labor & Employment, Madrid
Paul A. Gilbert, Financial Markets, San Francisco
Christopher Hanfling, Tax, Washington
Ryan Hill, Real Estate, London
Sean E. Jackowitz, Tax, Boston
Peter A. Julian, Antitrust & Competition Law, San Francisco
Ferrell M. Keel, Financial Markets, Dallas
Leigh A. Krahenbuhl, Investigations & White Collar Defense, Chicago
Ian Lange, Real Estate, Columbus
Robert T.S. (Rob) Latta, Intellectual Property, San Diego
Sanjiv P. Laud, Intellectual Property, Minneapolis
Markus Ledwina, M&A, Munich
Dr. Ping Li, Intellectual Property, Munich
Bing Liang, Ph.D., Intellectual Property, Silicon Valley
Michael A. (Mike) Magee, Business & Tort Litigation, Pittsburgh
Elizabeth E. (Beth) Manning, Business & Tort Litigation, Chicago
Theresa C. Martin, Business & Tort Litigation, Washington
Kendra L. Marvel, Global Disputes, Los Angeles
Sidney Smith McClung, Global Disputes, Dallas
Evan M. McLean, Intellectual Property, Silicon Valley
Katie E. Mead, Global Disputes, Perth
Mary Alexander Myers, Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection, Atlanta
Courtenay M. Nolan, Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation, Chicago
Cyril Philibert, Global Disputes, Paris
Brandy Hutton Ranjan, Business & Tort Litigation, Columbus
T. Daniel (Dan) Reynolds, Business Restructuring & Reorganization, Cleveland
Hannah Rose, Private Equity, London
Kelly Rubin, Tax, Dallas
Colleen Noonan Ryan, Securities Litigation & SEC Enforcement, New York
Kerianne N. Tobitsch, Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection, New York
Matt Trafford, Financial Markets, London
Jack Ubbing, Financial Markets, Cleveland
Luis A. Velez, M&A, Miami
John M. Walker, Business & Tort Litigation, Atlanta
Nathaniel G. Ward, Business & Tort Litigation, Washington
Alexandre Wibaux, Private Equity, Paris
Alexandra L. (Alex) Wilde, Energy, Houston
Samantha C. Woo, Labor & Employment, Chicago
Oliver S. Zeltner, Business Restructuring & Reorganization, Cleveland
Kristin K. Zinsmaster, Business & Tort Litigation, Minneapolis

Jones Day is a global law firm with more than 2,500 lawyers in 42 offices across five continents. The Firm is distinguished by: a singular tradition of client service; the mutual commitment to, and the seamless collaboration of, a true partnership; formidable legal talent across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions; and shared professional values that focus on client needs.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jones-day-names-48-new-partners-301447727.html

SOURCE Jones Day

