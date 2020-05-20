Jonathan D. Green Concludes his Service as a Member of the Board of Annaly Capital Management, Inc.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) ("Annaly” or the "Company”) announced today that director Jonathan D. Green stepped down from the Company’s Board of Directors (the "Board”) upon the scheduled expiration of his term at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on May 20, 2020 (the "Annual Meeting”). Mr. Green joined the Board prior to the Company’s initial public offering in 1997. Prior to the Annual Meeting, Mr. Green had served as a Vice Chair of Annaly’s Board alongside Annaly’s Co-Founder Wellington Denahan, and as Chair of the Corporate Responsibility Committee and a member of the Compensation Committee and Risk Committee. Prior to the Company’s separation of the roles of Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer and the Board’s appointment of an Independent Chair, Mr. Green had served as the Company’s Lead Independent Director from 2015 until November 2019.

Following the Annual Meeting, Annaly’s Board is comprised of 11 directors, 45% of whom are women. Additionally, 55% of directors have a tenure of less than 5 years with an average director tenure of 7.1 years. Following the Annual Meeting, Ms. Denahan assumed the role of Chair of Annaly’s Risk Committee and independent director Katie Beirne Fallon replaced Mr. Green as Chair of Annaly’s Corporate Responsibility Committee, bringing the proportion of Board Committees chaired by women to 80%.

"Jonathan Green has been an incredibly valued member of Annaly’s Board of Directors since before we became a public company, providing sage guidance over the last 22 years,” said Wellington Denahan, Annaly’s Co-Founder and Vice Chair of the Board. "On behalf of the entire Board and Management, I would like to express our gratitude for Jon’s leadership and immeasurable contributions to Annaly over the years. We wish him continued success in his future endeavors.”

