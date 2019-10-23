+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
23.10.2019 18:11:00

Jonathan Baktari of e7 Health named finalist for Top Tech Award

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jonathan Baktari, M.D., CEO and founder of e7 Health, has been named a finalist for Vegas Inc.'s 2019 Top Tech Awards in the health care category.

The Top Tech Awards honor outstanding technology leaders in the Las Vegas area. Finalists are nominated by their peers and clients and are chosen by an independent panel of judges. Other categories for the annual awards include Startup Tech of the Year, private business, publicly traded business, education, government agency, nonprofit business and hotel/gaming.

This year, Dr. Baktari enhanced safety features for e7 Health's cloud-based software program e7 Charts, which combines electronic medical records and practice management software to offer patients safe and high-quality care. The software reduces the use of physical forms, gives patients quick access to medical results via an online portal, allows online appointment booking and sends text message and email reminders of appointments or vaccination due dates. It also enables executives for corporate clients to search their employees' medical records and serves as a tool to archive them.

The updated safety features include integrating the system with the Nevada WebIZ database, the statewide immunization database that contains vaccination records. This enables e7 Health staff to identify when a vaccine is needed. This update is just one of up to 10 new safety features that are added each month, according to Dr. Baktari.

For staff members, e7 Health also created e7 University, an online education tool that provides employees with dozens of courses.

Dr. Baktari and other finalists will be honored in November at a cocktail reception and ceremony at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts. They also will be featured in a special section of Vegas Inc.

ABOUT e7 HEALTH
e7 Health is a preventative health and wellness company supervised by board-certified doctors. The company specializes in travel medicine, student health, employee health, drug testing, STD testing, physical exams, immigration exams and laboratory services.

e7 Health is the largest private travel medicine clinic in Southern Nevada, offering every vaccine commercially available in the United States. e7 Health currently has two locations in Las Vegas and one in Chicago and has plans to open additional clinics nationwide.

For more information, call 702-800-2723, visit www.e7health.com or search for e7health on social media.

