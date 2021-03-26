SMI 11’099 0.3%  SPI 14’010 0.2%  Dow 32’619 0.6%  DAX 14’621 0.1%  Euro 1.1062 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’833 0.0%  Gold 1’728 -0.4%  Bitcoin 48’668 -0.9%  Dollar 0.9396 0.0%  Öl 61.8 -3.7% 

26.03.2021 04:52:00

JOMOO Gears 5G Smart Factory for Upgraded China-made Intelligence and Quality

BEIJING, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, a special event themed on smart manufacturing was held in Quanzhou city by JOMOO, a well-known kitchen and bathroom fittings brand from east China'sFujian Province, welcoming media observers to visit its smart factory up close to experience the charm of China-made intelligence and quality.

The observing group, headed by Chinese famous business writer Wu Xiaobo, visited the 5G digital industrial center, intelligent glaze workshop, and intelligent molding workshop, among other key areas of JOMOO smart industrial park where the final products such as smart toilets were produced in a digitalized manner.

JOMOO boasts a world leading kitchen and bathroom smart factory where intelligent production line has overthrown traditional ceramic manufacturing mode thus injecting new momentum into traditional sectors, according to Wu, who is known for extensive research in enterprise history and company development cases, now active in voicing out as a "product recommender" to promote Chinese brands and domestic products.

JOMOO has well demonstrated intelligent and digital production, which has a far-reaching impact on promoting industrial upgrading, Wu noted.

It is noted that JOMOO initiated 5G cloud manufacturing and realize digitalization throughout sales to production for full control over safety and zero-inventory business model. Also, JOMOO ceramics smart institute, a demonstrative project and the world's first fully automatic ceramic production technology research base, has increased production efficiency by 65 times.

In the meantime, JOMOO takes lead in rapid Customer-to-Factory (C2F) customization, creating scenario-oriented smart kitchens and bathrooms that are comfortable, convenient and caring for customers. "Customers now prefer customized solutions to scattered product purchases in a bid to best utilize space and annotate quality living choices," said Lin Xiaowei, JOMOO vice president.

In fact, JOMOO has such C2F customization applied to various products and achieves high efficiency of 1-hour Design Finish and 24-hour Produce Finish. Enterprises should keep up with the market and timely respond to customer needs, according to Lin, noting that "speediness" would be one of the major focuses of JOMOO in the future.

JOMOO has been dedicating on innovation in terms of quality, technology, marketing, talent and management over the past 30 years, striving to upgrade traditional kitchen & bathroom industry into a sci-tech empowered emerging industry, according to Lin Xiaofa, Chairman with JOMOO.

