SMI 10’712 0.1%  SPI 13’393 -0.1%  Dow 31’602 0.3%  DAX 13’950 -0.3%  Euro 1.0897 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’700 -0.4%  Gold 1’808 0.7%  Bitcoin 48’685 -5.5%  Dollar 0.8960 0.0%  Öl 65.2 3.8% 
22.02.2021 21:08:00

Jolt Partners With Lendio To Offer PPP Loans for Small Businesses

LEHI, Utah, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jolt Software Inc. – Jolt Software has partnered with Lendio, the nation's leading marketplace for small business loans, to facilitate the next round of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans.

(PRNewsfoto/Jolt Software)

Congress' announcement of a second stimulus package rolling out January 2021 makes $284 billion available for small businesses. Borrowers can apply for a first or second loan, even if they previously received a PPP loan.

This stimulus package also includes modifications to help service the smallest, most vulnerable businesses and nonprofits, including restaurants, specialty retail and family entertainment businesses.

"It's been more than a challenging year for small businesses, and small business is at the core of Jolt. The need for cash is more critical now than ever before as our customers dig themselves out of the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Josh Bird, CEO and Founder of Jolt.

Lendio is the leader in providing small business loans and has facilitated over $8 billion in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan approvals for small businesses to date. "Because we want to help our small business customers across many verticals, we partnered with Lendio to help them navigate the process and make it easier for them to take advantage of the PPP loans being made available through Congress," said Bob Gibson, Chief Revenue Officer at Jolt.

To apply for the loan or learn more, visit here.

About Jolt Software

Jolt is operations execution software available on smartphones and tablets that helps restaurants and other deskless businesses achieve team accountability, digital food safety compliance, and boost employee performance. Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, Jolt Software was founded in 2012. To learn more, visit www.jolt.com or contact us at marketing@jolt.com.

About Lendio

Lendio is the nation's leading small business loan marketplace. With its diverse network of lenders, Lendio enables small business owners to apply for multiple loan products with a single application. To date, Lendio has facilitated over 200,000 small business loans for $10 billion in total funding, including $8 billion in PPP loan approvals as part of government COVID-19 relief. Lendio is a values-driven organization striving to provide equal access to capital to underserved communities and America's smallest businesses. For every new marketplace loan Lendio facilitates, Lendio Gives—an employee-contribution and employer-matching fund—provides a microloan to a low-income entrepreneur around the world.

Contact: marketing@jolt.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jolt-partners-with-lendio-to-offer-ppp-loans-for-small-businesses-301232731.html

SOURCE Jolt Software

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top/Flop

CS Group 12.78
1.55 %
UBS Group 14.09
1.29 %
Swiss Re 83.46
1.14 %
Swiss Life Hldg 448.20
1.01 %
Swisscom 469.10
0.93 %
CieFinRichemont 87.88
-0.72 %
ABB 26.84
-0.89 %
Geberit 549.60
-1.08 %
Lonza Grp 591.20
-1.60 %
SGS 2’651.00
-2.00 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:47
Vontobel: Konjunkturoptimismus sorgt für Anstieg des Ölpreises
10:29
Eine richtungsweisende Woche für den DAX®
08:19
SMI setzt Verlustserie fort
19.02.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 17.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Daimler, Tesla
19.02.21
Wie helfen Versicherungen beim Vermögensaufbau? | BX Swiss TV
18.02.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf ABB Ltd
mehr

Inside Fonds

19.02.21
Schroders: Monitoring - Indirekte Immobilienanlagen Schweiz 2021
19.02.21
Schroders: Wo in Europa gibt es Innovationen?
18.02.21
Schroders: Klimawandel und Renditen in den nächsten 30 Jahren
mehr

Versicherungen gehören zum Vermögensaufbau dazu! Warum, dass erklärt Christian Jetzer, CEO von JC Insurance Brokers GmbH / easyinsured.ch bei BX Swiss TV. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG erläutert Christian Jetzer warum neben Vermögensaufbau auch die Absicherung eine zentrale Rolle spielt.

Wie helfen Versicherungen beim Vermögensaufbau? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Kursrutsch nach Rekordhoch: Befindet sich Dogecoin in einer Korrektur oder einem Bärenmarkt?
Kühne+Nagel greift in Asien zu - Mehrere Milliarden Umsatz - Aktie in Grün
Tesla-Chef Musk erscheinen Kurse für Bitcoin und Ethereum hoch
SMI schliesst kaum verändert -- US-Börsen uneinheitlich -- DAX geht leichter in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich tiefer
UBS will in Paris anscheinend mit Zinsbesteuerungsabkommen argumentieren - UBS-Aktie im Plus
Warren Buffetts Depot-Nieten: Diese Investments des Börsenprofis waren 2020 die grössten Verlierer
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 7: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
GameStop-Saga: Mögliche langfristigen Auswirkungen der Rally auf die Aktienmärkte
Boeing-Aktie schwächer: Nach Triebwerksausfall bei Denver kündigt Luftfahrtbehörde Prüfung an
Bitcoin-Höhenflug geht weiter - 60'000-Dollar-Marke im Visier

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst kaum verändert -- US-Börsen uneinheitlich -- DAX geht leichter in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische Markt tendierte im Montagshandel seitwärts. Der DAX notierte im Minus. Der US-Leitindex zeigt sich freundlich, während die Techwerte nachgeben. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Montag vorwiegend Verluste verbucht.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit