06.08.2019 16:38:00

Jollychic obtained AED 238.5 million C+ round of strategic investment funds from Middle East technology giant

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jollychic, the Middle East leading e-commerce platform, has recently completed C+ funding round, obtaining US $65 million (AED 238.5 million) in investment, the investor is the UAE technology giant, G42 Group, in an unprecedented move of local strategic investor to fund a Chinese e-commerce platform focusing on the Middle East region.

Jollychic Middle East Logistics Center

G42 Group is a leading group in the field of innovation and technology, it is behind several national strategic technology projects in the UAE. It has rich industrial achievements in the frontier fields such as artificial intelligence, big data and cloud computing. It is a leader in science and technology fields in the UAE and MENA region. The investment from G42 Group was motivated by Jollychic's leading position in the Middle East, and its potential rapid development, and its enthusiasm for Jollychic's grand vision of building an e-commerce-based Internet ecosystem.

Recently, JollyPay, a payment platform of Jollychic obtained relevant payment licenses in the UAE, and it obtained online payment service qualification in Saudi Arabia. Based on mobile payments and e-wallets, JollyPay will drive high-speed growth of new business and form an independent portal to feed back the entire e-commerce ecosystem.

Founder and CEO of Jollychic, Mr. Arron Li said that Jollychic has been insisting on the core strategy of Glocal, (Global Mission and Local Commitment).

The new investment will drive Jollychic's strategic initiatives to expand its segmentation, optimize its logistics system, and develop third-party payment platforms and e-wallets.It is worth mentioning that this round of funding from G42 Group is an important milestone for Jollychic to further strengthen localization. It has a special strategic and localized significant for the entire Middle East market, and it has far-reaching benefits for Jollychic to build an e-commerce ecologyand "no cash society" covering the Middle East region.

A report jointly released by Bain and Google predicts that the e-commerce market in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region will reach nearly $30 billion in 2022. The MENA region, especially the core six countries of the Middle East (GCC), is one of the regions with the highest Internet coverage in the world. However, the penetration rate of e-commerce in the region is only 2%, and the market structure is also scattered. The e-commerce market has huge potential to develop.

As a global cross-border e-commerce platform, Jollychic has been focusing on the Middle East market since 2014, combining China's supply chain advantages, efficient integrated full-link logistics solutions, highly localized operations and leading big data artificial intelligence technologies through its e-commerce platform such as Jollychic, MarkaVIP and Dealy, which sells more than 200 major categories of fashion, electronics, home and beauty to the most dynamic mobile internet users in the region, providing customers with cross-border and diversified one-stop e-shopping services. It has quickly become one of the largest e-commerce platforms in the Middle East with the largest installed capacity in the Gulf. Currently, Jollychic has branches in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

In 2018, Jollychic obtained the C-round financing investment led by Sequoia Capital. The company's shareholders also included Junlian Capital, Lanxin Asia, Ping An Ventures, CDH Investment, Dachen Venture Capital, Zhejiang Huarui and so on.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jollychic-obtained-aed-238-5-million-c-round-of-strategic-investment-funds-from-middle-east-technology-giant-300897228.html

SOURCE Jollychic

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:28
Ölpreise im Würgegriff von Nachfragesorgen und Handelskonflikt
10:50
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Schindler Holding AG, Swatch, Sika AG
10:06
Vontobel: derimail - Dank tiefem Bezugspreis gelassen durch turbulente Zeiten
09:16
SMI geht auf Talfahrt
06:11
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Bären nicht zu stoppen / ABB – Wichtige Unterstützung gebrochen
05.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
02.08.19
Schweizer Aktienmarkt: Zwischen Fed, Trump und Berichtssaison
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:56
Schroders: Welche Instrumente bleiben den Zentralbanken der Industriestaaten?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Schweizer Aktienmarkt: Zwischen Fed, Trump und Berichtssaison

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Schlecht für Tesla? E-Auto-Vorreiter Norwegen steht wohl vor einem Problem
Krypto-Kritiker Warren Buffett: Was könnte seine Haltung zum Bitcoin umstimmen?
Dow verliert letztlich deutlich -- SMI beendet Handel weit im Minus -- DAX mit herben Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen schliessen tiefrot
Anstieg der Sichtguthaben lässt Devisenmarkt-Interventionen der SNB vermuten
Darum fällt der Euro zum Franken - Yuan auf tiefstem Stand seit 2008
Skandale und Probleme: Schlechte Phase bei Cannabis-Konzernen wie Canopy Growth, CannTrust & Co.
SMI freundlich -- DAX fällt zurück -- Wall Street fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Abschlägen
Tesla-CEO Elon Musk twittert Neuigkeiten zu Solardächern
Tesla führt kostenloses Laden für teurere Modelle wieder ein
Ascom-Aktie rutscht ab: Gewinnwarnung - Ascom-CEO tritt ab

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI freundlich -- DAX fällt zurück -- Wall Street fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Abschlägen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kann sich am Dienstag in die Gewinnzone vorarbeiten. Der DAX erholt sich zeitweise etwas von seinen Verlusten, gibt dann aber wieder ab. Am Dienstag machen die US-Börsen einen Teil ihrer jüngsten Verluste wett. In Asien ging es dagegen erneut bergab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB