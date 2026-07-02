Jollibee Group Brands Recognized as Top Three Most Valuable Restaurant Brands in Brand Finance Philippines 50 2026 Report, Led by Jollibee's 32% Brand Value Growth to USD3.3 Billion



EQS Newswire / 02/07/2026 / 11:00 CET/CEST

Key Highlights: Jollibee Group brands Jollibee, Mang Inasal, and Chowking ranked as the Philippines' top three most valuable restaurant brands in the Brand Finance Philippines 50 2026 report.

in the Brand Finance Philippines 50 2026 report. The Philippine restaurant sector reached approximately USD4.1 billion in brand value, growing 29% year-on-year , with Jollibee accounting for around 80% of total sector value.

, with Jollibee accounting for around 80% of total sector value. Jollibee ranked No. 2 in brand value across all Philippine brands for the third consecutive year, with brand value rising by approximately 32% to USD3.3 billion , supported by strong brand strength and global recognition as the fifth-strongest restaurant brand worldwide.

, supported by strong brand strength and global recognition as the fifth-strongest restaurant brand worldwide. Mang Inasal rose significantly in brand strength, emerging as No. 2 across Philippine restaurant and non-restaurant brands, with brand value increasing 28% to USD482 million , and earning recognition among Brand Finance's "Brands to Watch" for 2026.

, and earning recognition among Brand Finance's "Brands to Watch" for 2026. Jollibee Foods Corporation's broader portfolio includes Tim Ho Wan, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, and Compose Coffee, reflecting a multi-brand, multi-market platform that extends beyond its Philippine restaurant brands.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES -



Jollibee Group brands Jollibee, Mang Inasal, and Chowking, were the top 3 restaurant brands in the Brand Finance Philippines 50 2026 ranking, reflecting the strength and value of the Group's portfolio of homegrown restaurant brands.

The report places the three brands within the broader context of the Philippines' top-performing corporate brands, where brand value and brand strength are increasingly tied to consumer demand, pricing strength, resilience, and long-term business value.



According to Brand Finance, the Philippine restaurant sector reached approximately USD4.1 billion in brand value, growing 29% year-on-year, with Jollibee accounting for around 80% of total restaurant brand value.



Jollibee Ranks No. 2 Most Valuable Philippine Brand for Third Consecutive Year; Mang Inasal Rises to No. 2 Strongest Brand Overall



The report ranked Jollibee No. 2 in brand value across Philippine restaurant and non-restaurant brands for the third consecutive year. The brand also received a Brand Strength Index score of 87.9 out of 100, placing it as the fifth-strongest restaurant brand worldwide in the Brand Finance Restaurants 25 2026 report, where it was cited as the only Philippine and Southeast Asian brand included in the global ranking.



Brand Finance attributed Jollibee's performance to stronger brand strength, sustained customer demand, and strong brand appeal across core markets. The report also linked the brand's momentum to same-store sales growth, rising transaction volumes, revenue growth, record systemwide sales, continued U.S. expansion, and successful expansion in Vietnam, marked by the opening of its 200th store in the market.



Mang Inasal delivered one of the report's most notable improvements, rising from seventh to second in brand strength across Philippine restaurant and non-restaurant brands. Its Brand Strength Index advanced 7.4 points to 95.2 out of 100, from 87.8 in 2025, lifting its brand strength rating from AAA to AAA+. Its brand value grew 28% to USD482 million, supporting its inclusion among Brand Finance's "Brands to Watch" for 2026.



Brand Finance credited Mang Inasal's performance to its position within



Chowking also advanced in the Brand Finance Philippines 50 2026 report, rising to No. 31 among the country's most valuable brands.



Beyond these Philippine brand rankings, Jollibee Foods Corporation operates a broader global portfolio of 20 brands with more than 10,400 stores and cafés across 33 countries, including Tim Ho Wan, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Compose Coffee, Smashburger, Highlands Coffee, Milksha, and other brands across fast food, coffee and tea, bakery, casual dining, and beverage technology.



Ernesto Tanmantiong, Chief Executive Officer of Jollibee Foods Corporation, said: "These recognitions reflect the enduring strength of our brands and the trust we have earned from consumers across generations. Strong brands are strategic assets: they deepen customer loyalty, support sustainable growth, and enhance the resilience of our business, particularly in a dynamic operating environment.



"These rankings are more than brand accolades; they offer a view into the intrinsic value we are building every day. Notably, Jollibee's brand value of USD3.3 billion alone represents a substantial level relative to our current market capitalization, highlighting a meaningful opportunity to convert brand strength into sustained, long-term value for our shareholders."



Hashtag: #JollibeeGroup

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About Jollibee Group Jollibee Foods Corporation (PSE: JFC) ( the "Company" ) is one of the world's fastest-growing restaurant companies, driven by its purpose of spreading joy through superior taste. It manages and operates a portfolio that includes 20 brands ( the "Jollibee Group" ) with over 10,400 stores and cafés across 33 countries.



The Jollibee Group's portfolio includes nine (9) wholly-owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger and Tim Ho Wan), five (5) franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, Yoshinoya, Common Man Coffee Roasters, and Tiong Bahru Bakery in the Philippines), and ownership stakes in other key brands like The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf (80%), Compose Coffee (70%), Shabu All Day (70%), SuperFoods Group that operates Highlands Coffee (60%), and bubble tea brand Milksha (51%). The Company also has membership interests in Tortazo, LLC, along with Chef Rick Bayless, for Tortazo in the U.S., and in Botrista, a leader in beverage technology.



The Jollibee Group's global sustainability agenda, Joy for Tomorrow, underscores its commitment to sustainable business practices across food safety, employee welfare, community support, good governance, and environmental responsibility, among others. These focus areas are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).



The Company has been recognized as the Philippines' Most Admired Company by the Asian Wall Street Journal, named one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies, and listed among Forbes' World's Best Employers and Top Female-Friendly Companies. The Company is also a five-time Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award recipient and featured in TIME's World's Best Companies and Fortune's Southeast Asia 500 List.



To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com



News Source: Jollibee Group

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 July 2026 - Jollibee Group brands Jollibee, Mang Inasal, and Chowking were recognized in the Brand Finance Philippines 50 2026 report as the country's top three most valuable restaurant brands, with Jollibee leading the restaurant sector and accounting for around 80% of total restaurant brand value.The report places the three brands within the broader context of the Philippines' top-performing corporate brands, where brand value and brand strength are increasingly tied to consumer demand, pricing strength, resilience, and long-term business value.According to Brand Finance, the Philippine restaurant sector reached approximately USD4.1 billion in brand value, growing 29% year-on-year, with Jollibee accounting for around 80% of total restaurant brand value.The report ranked Jollibee No. 2 in brand value across Philippine restaurant and non-restaurant brands for the third consecutive year. The brand also received a Brand Strength Index score of 87.9 out of 100, placing it as the fifth-strongest restaurant brand worldwide in the Brand Finance Restaurants 25 2026 report, where it was cited as the only Philippine and Southeast Asian brand included in the global ranking.Brand Finance attributed Jollibee's performance to stronger brand strength, sustained customer demand, and strong brand appeal across core markets. The report also linked the brand's momentum to same-store sales growth, rising transaction volumes, revenue growth, record systemwide sales, continued U.S. expansion, and successful expansion in Vietnam, marked by the opening of its 200th store in the market.Mang Inasal delivered one of the report's most notable improvements, rising from seventh to second in brand strength across Philippine restaurant and non-restaurant brands. Its Brand Strength Index advanced 7.4 points to 95.2 out of 100, from 87.8 in 2025, lifting its brand strength rating from AAA to AAA+. Its brand value grew 28% to USD482 million, supporting its inclusion among Brand Finance's "Brands to Watch" for 2026.Brand Finance credited Mang Inasal's performance to its position within Jollibee Foods Corporation, including scale, operational support, and broad market visibility.Chowking also advanced in the Brand Finance Philippines 50 2026 report, rising to No. 31 among the country's most valuable brands.Beyond these Philippine brand rankings, Jollibee Foods Corporation operates a broader global portfolio of 20 brands with more than 10,400 stores and cafés across 33 countries, including Tim Ho Wan, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Compose Coffee, Smashburger, Highlands Coffee, Milksha, and other brands across fast food, coffee and tea, bakery, casual dining, and beverage technology.Ernesto Tanmantiong, Chief Executive Officer of Jollibee Foods Corporation, said: "These recognitions reflect the enduring strength of our brands and the trust we have earned from consumers across generations. Strong brands are strategic assets: they deepen customer loyalty, support sustainable growth, and enhance the resilience of our business, particularly in a dynamic operating environment."These rankings are more than brand accolades; they offer a view into the intrinsic value we are building every day. Notably, Jollibee's brand value of USD3.3 billion alone represents a substantial level relative to our current market capitalization, highlighting a meaningful opportunity to convert brand strength into sustained, long-term value for our shareholders."Hashtag: #JollibeeGroupThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.(PSE: JFC) () is one of the world's fastest-growing restaurant companies, driven by its purpose of spreading joy through superior taste. It manages and operates a portfolio that includes 20 brands () with over 10,400 stores and cafés across 33 countries.The Jollibee Group's portfolio includes nine (9) wholly-owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger and Tim Ho Wan), five (5) franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, Yoshinoya, Common Man Coffee Roasters, and Tiong Bahru Bakery in the Philippines), and ownership stakes in other key brands like The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf (80%), Compose Coffee (70%), Shabu All Day (70%), SuperFoods Group that operates Highlands Coffee (60%), and bubble tea brand Milksha (51%). The Company also has membership interests in Tortazo, LLC, along with Chef Rick Bayless, for Tortazo in the U.S., and in Botrista, a leader in beverage technology.The Jollibee Group's global sustainability agenda, Joy for Tomorrow, underscores its commitment to sustainable business practices across food safety, employee welfare, community support, good governance, and environmental responsibility, among others. These focus areas are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).Thehas been recognized as the Philippines' Most Admired Company by the Asian Wall Street Journal, named one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies, and listed among Forbes' World's Best Employers and Top Female-Friendly Companies. The Company is also a five-time Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award recipient and featured in TIME's World's Best Companies and Fortune's Southeast Asia 500 List.News Source: Jollibee Group 02/07/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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