SMI 11’763 0.9%  SPI 15’122 0.8%  Dow 34’637 0.1%  DAX 15’572 -0.4%  Euro 1.0919 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’098 0.0%  Gold 1’890 -0.1%  Bitcoin 31’849 6.2%  Dollar 0.8958 -0.1%  Öl 72.4 0.4% 
09.06.2021 17:05:00

Joint Statement on the Eighth U.S.-UAE Economic Policy Dialogue

WASHINGTON, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The text of the following statement was released by the Governments of the United States of America and the United Arab Emirates.

During the session, the two delegations confirmed that the U.S.-UAE economic relationship remains close and constructive, with the UAE maintaining its position as the United States’ largest trading partner in the Middle East and North Africa for the twelfth year in a row.

The Eighth U.S.-UAE Economic Policy Dialogue on June 8 was co-chaired by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation's Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs HE Abdulnasser Alshaali and Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs Peter Haas to further develop bilateral ties and solidify the economic partnership between the two countries.  The dialogue was opened by Ambassador Marcia Bernicat, Senior Official for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment, and Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Joey Hood.  The Deputy Chief of Mission of the UAE Embassy to the United States Shaima Gargash also participated along with numerous officials from both governments. 

During the discussions, both countries reaffirmed their desire to expand engagement and pursue new health research, space program, environmental, and commercial opportunities.  Despite the challenges embodied by the current global health situation, both sides applauded the convening of the event with significant in-person participation and emphasized their shared commitment to maintain open and regular communication.

The two delegations confirmed that the U.S.-UAE economic relationship remains close and constructive, with the UAE maintaining its position as the United States' largest trading partner in the Middle East and North Africa for the twelfth year in a row.  They highlighted a number of achievements with respect to women's economic empowerment, cooperation on economic and social development initiatives, the effectiveness of anti-money laundering and the counter-financing of terrorism policies, improvements in intellectual property protections, and positive developments in the investment climate.  They also commended the historic signing of the Abraham Accords in September 2020.  

The United States and the UAE also committed to exploring new and expanding existing cooperation in a range of areas, including, climate change and the environment, global health security and health care research, space, the digital economy and emerging technologies, the prevention of financial crime, and women's economic empowerment.  Upon conclusion of the meeting, the U.S. and the UAE delegations reiterated their desire to work closely and collaboratively in promoting bilateral cooperation, identifying avenues for regional partnerships, and seeking new opportunities for positive engagement. 

In 2012, the UAE and United States partnered to form the Economic Policy Dialogue, which serves as an annual platform for both governments to promote bilateral trade and investment and to facilitate a more cooperative business environment. 

Contact:
Lamiyae Jbari
ljbari@uaeembassy-usa.org  
202 243 2464

Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs HE Abdulnasser Alshaali delivering remarks at the U.S.-UAE Economic Policy Dialogue on June 8th, 2021.

The Eighth U.S.-UAE Economic Policy Dialogue, June 8th, 2021 Washington, D.C.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/joint-statement-on-the-eighth-us-uae-economic-policy-dialogue-301309179.html

SOURCE Embassy of the United Arab Emirates

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

15:13 Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
14:54 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
09:01 SMI-Bullen nehmen 12.000er-Marke ins Visier
09:01 Marktüberblick: Merck-Aktie gesucht
08.06.21 Lyxor: Expert´s View: So einfach lässt sich mit Green Bonds zu einer klimafreundlicheren Zukunft beitragen
08.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.90% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Baidu Inc
07.06.21 Alexander Berger: Bundestagswahl Deutschland 2021 – Update: Wer macht das Rennen? | BX Swiss TV
04.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Tesla
mehr

Bundestagswahl Deutschland 2021 – Update: Wer macht das Rennen? | BX Swiss TV

Heute ist BX Swiss TV zu Gast bei Daubenthaler & Cie. in Stuttgart. Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst, gibt nähere Einblicke in die anstehende Bundestagswahl 2021 in Deutschland. Welche Parallelen sich zu der US-Wahl beobachten lassen und wie u.a. das Thema Umwelt und Steuern die Wahl beeinflussen könnte erläutert Alexander Berger im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

Alexander Berger: Bundestagswahl Deutschland 2021 – Update: Wer macht das Rennen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Cathie Wood bleibt bullish: Der Bitcoin ist nicht mehr aufzuhalten
Nach einigen ruhigeren Tagen: Kryptowährungen erneut unter Druck
Wall Street wenig bewegt -- SMI schliesst nach Rekordhoch im Plus -- DAX schlussendlich etwas tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Lonza-Aktien mit neuem Allzeithoch
Zuger Kantonalbank mit Abgang in der Geschäftsleitung - Aktie fester
Roche-Aktie im Plus: Roche erhält für SARS-CoV-2-Antigen-Selbsttest CE-Kennzeichnung
Analyst sieht Rückenwind für Goldpreis - Neues Allzeithoch möglich?
Bitcoin als Zahlungsmittel: Gesetz in El Salvador auf dem Weg - Bitcoin erholt sich
Wall Street wenig verändert-- SMI mit neuem Rekord -- DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Tesla-Aktie wechselt ins Negative: Tesla kann bei China-Verkäufen wieder deutlich zulegen - Top-Manager verlässt Tesla

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit