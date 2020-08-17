|
17.08.2020 23:20:00
Joint Statement: Ad Hoc Argentine Bondholder Group and Exchange Bondholder Group
NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2020 /CNW/ -- "Following a constructive and successful engagement with the Argentine government to reach an agreement for the restructuring of Argentina's outstanding debt, the Ad Hoc Argentine Bondholder Group and the Exchange Bondholder Group confirm our support for the amended offer announced today by the Republic of Argentina.
NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2020 /CNW/ -- "Following a constructive and successful engagement with the Argentine government to reach an agreement for the restructuring of Argentina's outstanding debt, the Ad Hoc Argentine Bondholder Group and the Exchange Bondholder Group confirm our support for the amended offer announced today by the Republic of Argentina.
"As long-term investors in Argentina, our goal has always been to achieve a consensual restructuring that offers the best opportunity for the country to forge a sustainable path towards a stronger economic future and inclusive growth in the post-COVID world."
The Ad Hoc Argentine Bondholder Group is advised by White & Case LLP.
Ad Hoc Argentine Bondholder Media Contacts
Greenbrook
ArgentinaBondholderGroup@greenbrookpr.com
+44 (0)20-7952-2000
Exchange Bondholder Group Media Contacts
Unboxed Communications
argentina@unboxedcommunications.com
Spanish Language Media:
Juaniramain@infomedia.consulting
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/joint-statement-ad-hoc-argentine-bondholder-group-and-exchange-bondholder-group-301113495.html
SOURCE White and Case LLP
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Dow schliesst schwächer -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Zum Wochenstart zeigten sich die US-Börsen uneinheitlich. Die heimischen Märkte sowie der deutsche Leitindex konnten am Montag zulegen. Die asiatischen Märkte fanden zum Wochenstart keine gemeinsame Richtung.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}